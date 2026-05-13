LIC Housing Finance Q4 Profit Rises 9% To ₹1,493 Crore, FY26 PAT Crosses ₹5,600 Crore |

Mumbai: LIC Housing Finance Ltd reported a 9.5% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to ₹1,497.4 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, aided by lower expenses and moderation in impairment charges. Revenue from operations stood at ₹7,194.3 crore during the quarter. Compared with ₹1,383.9 crore profit in Q3 FY26 and ₹1,367.9 crore in Q4 FY25, the housing finance major maintained steady earnings growth momentum despite a marginal decline in interest income.

The company’s standalone profit before tax increased to ₹1,934.2 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹1,769.6 crore a year earlier and ₹1,742.5 crore in the preceding quarter. Total expenses declined to ₹5,260.3 crore from ₹5,511.8 crore in Q4 FY25, primarily due to lower finance costs and reduced impairment provisions.

Revenue from operations remained largely stable sequentially at ₹7,194.3 crore against ₹7,183.9 crore in Q3 FY26, though it was marginally lower than ₹7,281.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Finance costs fell to ₹4,787.5 crore from ₹4,943.2 crore in Q3 FY26, while impairment on financial instruments nearly halved sequentially to ₹74.1 crore from ₹140.3 crore. Employee benefit expenses also moderated to ₹162.4 crore during the quarter.

For the full financial year ended March 31, 2026, LIC Housing Finance posted standalone net profit of ₹5,595.1 crore compared with ₹5,429 crore in FY25, registering growth of 3.1%. Revenue from operations rose 2.6% year-on-year to ₹28,764.6 crore. Earnings per share for FY26 stood at ₹101.72 against ₹98.70 in the previous year.

Asset quality improved during the year, with gross non-performing assets ratio easing to 2.15% as of March 31, 2026 from 2.47% a year earlier, while net NPA ratio improved to 1.08% from 1.22%. The board recommended a final dividend of ₹10 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

The company also announced the appointment of Sandeep Kumar as Chief Operating Officer with effect from May 13, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by LIC Housing Finance and is not investment advice.