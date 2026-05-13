CARE Ratings Q4 Profit Rises 23% To ₹53.4 Crore, Revenue Climbs To ₹130.7 Crore

Mumbai: CARE Ratings Limited reported a 23 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹53.4 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by growth in ratings and related services. Revenue from operations rose to ₹130.7 crore compared with ₹109.7 crore in Q4 FY25, while sequential revenue improved from ₹112.1 crore in Q3 FY26. Compared to quarterly profit of ₹36.5 crore in Q3 FY26, the company’s earnings trajectory reflected stronger operating leverage and improved segment performance during the March quarter.

CARE Ratings posted total income of ₹146.4 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, against ₹124.8 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax rose to ₹72 crore from ₹58.9 crore in Q4 FY25 and ₹49 crore in Q3 FY26. Employee benefit expenses increased to ₹52.6 crore from ₹47.1 crore a year ago, while total expenses stood at ₹74.4 crore compared with ₹65.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sequential growth strengthened during the quarter, with consolidated revenue increasing by ₹18.6 crore over Q3 FY26 and net profit rising by ₹16.9 crore. Earnings per share rose to ₹17.58 from ₹11.96 in the previous quarter and ₹14.24 in Q4 FY25. The board recommended a final dividend of ₹14 per equity share for FY26, in addition to the interim dividend of ₹8 per share paid during Q2 FY26, taking the total dividend payout for the fiscal year to ₹22 per share.

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 18 percent to ₹473.1 crore from ₹402.3 crore in FY25, while annual net profit rose 24 percent to ₹173.7 crore compared with ₹140 crore in the previous fiscal. Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent stood at ₹173.7 crore for FY26 against ₹137 crore in FY25. The company’s consolidated equity base strengthened to ₹943.1 crore as of March 31, 2026, from ₹815.5 crore a year earlier.

CARE Ratings also approved the grant of 55,000 employee stock options under its ESOS 2020 scheme and reiterated that auditors B S R & Co. LLP issued unmodified audit opinions on both standalone and consolidated FY26 financial results.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results disclosed by the company and is not investment advice.