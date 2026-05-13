NLC India Q4 Profit Jumps 181% To ₹1,342 Crore, Revenue Rises 34%

NLC India Ltd |

Mumbai: NLC India Limited reported a 181 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,341.9 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, driven by stronger power generation performance and improved operational efficiencies. Revenue from operations increased 34 percent to ₹5,156 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with ₹3,834 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, profit rose from ₹730.5 crore in Q3 FY26, while quarterly revenue also improved from ₹4,461 crore.

Total income during the quarter stood at ₹5,170.2 crore against ₹3,879.4 crore in Q4 FY25. Total expenses increased to ₹3,692.4 crore from ₹3,136.5 crore a year earlier, mainly due to higher generation and employee-related costs. Profit before exceptional items and tax rose sharply to ₹1,477.9 crore from ₹742.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Employee benefit expenses stood at ₹696.5 crore, while finance costs declined to ₹387.8 crore from ₹500.9 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sequentially, consolidated revenue from operations grew by ₹695 crore over Q3 FY26, while net profit increased by ₹611.4 crore. Earnings per share rose to ₹10.08 from ₹5.49 in the preceding quarter and ₹3.54 in Q4 FY25. The company declared an interim dividend of 36 percent, or ₹3.6 per share, during January 2026, while the board also recommended a final dividend of ₹0.25 per share for FY26.

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose to ₹17,469.5 crore from ₹16,369.6 crore in FY25. Annual net profit increased 31 percent to ₹3,795.2 crore compared with ₹2,903.1 crore in the previous fiscal. Net worth improved to ₹21,024.8 crore from ₹18,722.1 crore a year earlier. The company continued expansion in renewable energy through subsidiaries and joint ventures, including NLC India Renewables Limited and NLC India Green Energy Limited.

NLC India stated that regulatory liabilities linked to disputed VSVS recoveries from DISCOMs stood at ₹411.57 crore as of March 31, 2026. The company also highlighted pending tariff petitions for the control period 2024-29 before the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.