Sicagen India Limited Q4 Revenue Rises 11% To ₹278 Crore, FY26 Profit Climbs To ₹181 Crore | X

Mumbai: Sicagen India Limited reported a 12.1 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹44.5 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations increased 10.5 percent to ₹277.9 crore. Compared with ₹264.3 crore in Q3 FY26, ₹218.5 crore in Q2 and ₹212.6 crore in Q1, the company’s quarterly revenue trajectory reflected steady operational expansion across trading and manufacturing segments during FY26. Full-year consolidated revenue rose to ₹973.5 crore from ₹891.4 crore in FY25.

Total revenue for the March quarter stood at ₹281 crore against ₹253.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax came in at ₹63.8 crore compared with ₹64.3 crore a year earlier, while total expenses rose to ₹274.6 crore from ₹247.5 crore. Higher material costs, employee benefit expenses and finance costs contributed to the increase in expenditure. Manufacturing segment revenue climbed to ₹125.4 crore from ₹90.6 crore in Q4 FY25, while trading segment revenue moderated to ₹152.6 crore from ₹160.9 crore.

Sequentially, revenue increased 5.2 percent from ₹264.3 crore in Q3 FY26, supported by stronger manufacturing activity. However, net profit declined 9.7 percent quarter-on-quarter from ₹49.3 crore due to higher expenses and finance costs. Employee benefit expenses rose to ₹7.8 crore from ₹7.1 crore a year earlier, while finance costs increased to ₹4.3 crore from ₹3.1 crore. Depreciation charges also rose to ₹3.7 crore during the quarter.

The board recommended a dividend of Re 1 per equity share of face value ₹10 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. The company said the impact of newly notified Labour Codes was disclosed under exceptional items during the year, comprising gratuity and compensated absence provisions totaling ₹31 lakh. Sicagen also continued consolidation effects relating to the merger of Danish Steel Cluster Private Ltd into the group.

For the full year FY26, consolidated profit after tax rose to ₹180.7 crore from ₹171.1 crore in FY25, while earnings per share improved to ₹4.57 from ₹4.32. Total comprehensive income, however, turned negative due to fair value changes in equity instruments recorded through other comprehensive income.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for Q4 FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.