Interarch Building Solutions Limited Q4 Revenue Rises To ₹504 Crore, FY26 Profit Climbs 25% Despite Sequential Moderation

Interarch Building Solutions | X @InterarchPEB

Mumbai: Interarch Building Solutions Limited reported an 8.7 percent year-on-year rise in standalone revenue from operations to ₹503.6 crore in Q4 FY26, while net profit declined 5.4 percent to ₹36.6 crore. Compared to revenue of ₹522.5 crore in Q3 FY26, ₹435.9 crore in Q2 and ₹436 crore in Q1, the company’s quarterly trajectory reflected strong full-year execution despite some moderation in the March quarter. Full-year revenue rose to ₹1,898 crore from ₹1,454 crore in FY25.

The pre-engineered buildings and structural steel solutions company posted total income of ₹508.7 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, against ₹470.6 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax stood at ₹53.6 crore compared with ₹50.4 crore in Q4 FY25. Total expenses increased to ₹455.1 crore from ₹420.2 crore, led by higher raw material consumption, erection and installation costs, and employee expenses. For FY26, total income rose to ₹1,926.6 crore from ₹1,473.5 crore in FY25, while annual net profit increased to ₹134.5 crore from ₹107.8 crore.

Sequentially, revenue declined 3.6 percent from ₹522.5 crore in Q3 FY26, while PAT slipped 1.8 percent from ₹37.3 crore. However, profit before tax improved 7 percent quarter-on-quarter due to lower overall expenses and absence of exceptional charges seen in the previous quarter. In Q3 FY26, the company had recognised an exceptional impact of ₹3.2 crore relating to implementation of new labour codes. Employee benefit expenses remained elevated at ₹42.2 crore, while erection and installation charges rose to ₹51.6 crore during the quarter.

The board recommended a final dividend of ₹12.50 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. During the year, the company also approved strategic collaborations with Canada-based ER Steel Inc. for expansion in structural steel, pre-engineered buildings and Open Web Steel Joists businesses across North America. The company additionally approved a proposed QIP fundraising plan of up to ₹100 crore for capex projects.

Interarch said FY26 performance was supported by strong manufacturing activity, project execution and export-oriented expansion initiatives. Earnings per share for FY26 stood at ₹80.41 against ₹68.51 in FY25.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for Q4 FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.