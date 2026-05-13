JSL Industries Swings To Q4 Profit Of ₹1.2 Crore As Revenue Rises 28%

For the full year FY26, revenue from operations rose 2 percent to Rupees 54.6 crore from Rupees 53.6 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: JSL Industries Limited reported a consolidated net profit of Rupees 1.2 crore in Q4 FY26 against a net loss of Rupees 18.8 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year, supported by higher revenue and improved operating performance. Revenue from operations for the March quarter rose 28 percent year-on-year to Rupees 17.3 crore from Rupees 13.5 crore in Q4 FY25, while sequential revenue increased from Rupees 13.8 crore reported in Q3 FY26.

Total income for the quarter stood at Rupees 17.8 crore compared with Rupees 14.4 crore in the December quarter and Rupees 13.1 crore a year ago. The company’s total expenses increased to Rupees 16.3 crore during the quarter from Rupees 12.9 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 13.3 crore in Q4 FY25 due to higher raw material and employee costs linked to increased business activity.

Profitability Improves Sharply

JSL Industries reported EBITDA of Rupees 1.3 crore during Q4 FY26, nearly doubling from Rupees 65.8 lakh in the year-ago quarter. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 1.5 crore compared with a pre-tax loss of Rupees 23.4 lakh in Q4 FY25 and profit of Rupees 1.4 crore in the previous quarter.

Net profit for the quarter rose 62 percent sequentially from Rupees 73.9 lakh in Q3 FY26. Earnings per share increased to Rupees 10.18 from Rupees 6.29 in the December quarter, while the company had reported a negative EPS of Rupees 1.59 in the year-ago quarter.

Other Comprehensive Income Impact

The company reported a negative total comprehensive income of Rupees 1.5 crore for the quarter due to a mark-to-market loss of Rupees 3.75 crore on OCI equity investments measured through other comprehensive income. JSL Industries stated that the company had reclassified certain quoted equity shares from fair value through profit or loss to fair value through OCI effective April 1, 2025, in accordance with Ind AS 109.

The board noted that the company had evaluated the impact of new labour code implementation and concluded that there would be no material financial impact on its standalone financial statements as of March 31, 2026.

FY26 Performance

For the full year FY26, revenue from operations rose 2 percent to Rupees 54.6 crore from Rupees 53.6 crore in FY25. However, net profit declined 49 percent to Rupees 3.3 crore compared with Rupees 6.4 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Disclaimer: This report is based solely on company filings and is not investment advice.