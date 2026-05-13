Paras Defence Q4 Profit Jumps 87% To ₹38.9 Crore As Revenue Climbs 58%

For the full year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 31 percent to Rupees 476.6 crore from Rupees 364.7 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Paras Defence and Space Technologies reported an 87 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 38.9 crore for Q4 FY26, supported by strong growth in defence engineering and optics businesses. Revenue from operations during the quarter increased 58 percent to Rupees 171.3 crore from Rupees 108.2 crore in the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis, revenue rose sharply from Rupees 106.4 crore reported in Q3 FY26, indicating accelerated project execution and order deliveries during the March quarter. Total income for the quarter stood at Rupees 180.4 crore compared with Rupees 108.6 crore in the December quarter and Rupees 112.3 crore a year ago.

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Sequential Growth Strengthens

The company’s profit before tax nearly doubled sequentially to Rupees 48.4 crore from Rupees 23.2 crore in Q3 FY26, while total expenses increased to Rupees 134.8 crore from Rupees 85.4 crore due to higher material costs and operational activity.

Paras Defence’s defence engineering segment emerged as the key growth driver during the quarter. Segment revenue surged to Rupees 111.6 crore in Q4 from Rupees 48 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 53.2 crore in Q4 FY25. The optics and optronic systems business also remained steady at Rupees 59.8 crore against Rupees 58.4 crore in the preceding quarter. Segment profitability improved significantly as the defence engineering segment results rose to Rupees 33.7 crore during the quarter from Rupees 1 crore in Q3 FY26, reflecting stronger operating leverage and execution efficiency.

Exceptional Gain And Corporate Developments

The March quarter included an exceptional gain of Rupees 2.9 crore linked to the divestment of the company’s 58.02 percent stake in subsidiary Ayatti Innovative Private Limited. Paras Defence sold 15.2 lakh equity shares of Ayatti for a consideration of Rupees 6.99 crore during March 2026.

The company also stated that FY26 employee benefit expenses included a one-time gratuity impact of Rupees 1.68 crore arising from the implementation of the new labour code framework. Additionally, the company restated EPS figures following the subdivision of equity shares from face value Rupees 10 to Rupees 5 per share.

FY26 Performance Remains Strong

For the full year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 31 percent to Rupees 476.6 crore from Rupees 364.7 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year increased 46 percent to Rupees 89.5 crore compared with Rupees 61.2 crore in the previous fiscal. Diluted earnings per share for FY26 stood at Rupees 10.93 against Rupees 8.01 in FY25 after adjusting for the stock split. Paras Defence ended FY26 with strong execution momentum across defence engineering and optics businesses amid rising domestic defence manufacturing opportunities.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company filings and is not investment advice.