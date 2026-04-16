Paras Defence Signs 10-Year Agreement With Northstar USA To Supply Refuelling Systems

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited has signed a 10-year agreement with Bandak Aviation Inc., DBA Northstar, USA, to supply and support air-to-air refuelling systems for the Indian Armed Forces. |

Mumbai: Paras Defence is expanding its footprint in the defence aviation segment through a strategic global partnership aimed at strengthening indigenous capabilities in aerial refuelling systems.

Strategic Defence Tie-Up

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited has agreed with Bandak Aviation Inc., operating as Northstar, USA, to supply and support advanced air-to-air refuelling systems and related services. The collaboration focuses on equipping the Indian Armed Forces with critical aviation capabilities, marking a significant step in strengthening domestic defence infrastructure.

Long-Term Collaboration Framework

The agreement spans a period of 10 years, establishing a long-term partnership between the two companies. As outlined in the annexure on page 2, both parties will work exclusively with each other during this period to develop facilities and depot-level capabilities for supporting Northstar’s product range in India. This structure ensures sustained cooperation and technology integration over the decade.

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Focus On Indigenous Capability

A key aspect of the agreement is the development of local infrastructure to support Northstar’s aerial refuelling systems. The collaboration aims to build in-country capabilities for maintenance, servicing, and deployment, aligning with broader efforts to enhance self-reliance in defence manufacturing. This move is expected to improve operational readiness and reduce dependency on external support systems.

Technology and Expertise Access

Northstar brings extensive expertise in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerial refuelling systems for various airborne platforms. By partnering with the US-based firm, Paras Defence gains access to advanced technologies and established product lines. This access is expected to strengthen the company’s offerings in high-value defence segments and expand its technological capabilities.

Clean Transaction Structure

The agreement does not involve any equity participation between the two entities, ensuring operational independence. Paras Defence confirmed that there is no shareholding in Northstar or its group companies, and the transaction does not fall under related party dealings. This structure underscores a purely strategic and operational collaboration focused on capability development.

Execution Path Ahead

With a clear mandate to develop facilities and support systems, the partnership is expected to focus on building infrastructure and scaling operations over the agreement period. The exclusivity clause further reinforces the commitment of both parties to jointly develop and deliver solutions tailored for the Indian Armed Forces.

The agreement positions Paras Defence to deepen its presence in advanced defence technologies, leveraging global expertise to support India’s evolving military requirements.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official filing and disclosure document and does not include external analysis or independent verification.