Italy Suspends Defence Pact With Israel Amid Iran War, Rising Global Pressure

In a significant change in Italy’s stance, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced that the government has suspended the automatic renewal of its defence cooperation agreement with Israel.

Speaking to reporters at the Vinitaly wine fair in Verona on April 14, Meloni said the decision was taken “in consideration of the current situation,” signalling a cautious recalibration of ties.

Agreement Halted After Quiet Renewal

The move comes just days after the agreement had quietly renewed itself, triggering political scrutiny. The memorandum of understanding, in place for years, provides a framework for defence collaboration, including the exchange of military equipment and technological research.

The suspension marks the first time Meloni’s government has taken a concrete step affecting bilateral defence cooperation.

Trigger: Diplomatic Strain Over Lebanon Incident

Tensions escalated following an incident in southern Lebanon, where Italian authorities alleged that Israeli Defence Forces fired warning shots near Italian UN peacekeepers.

In response, Italy’s Foreign Ministry summoned Israel’s ambassador to Rome, Jonathan Peled, issuing a formal reprimand.

Mounting Domestic Pressure

The defence pact had already been facing criticism from opposition parties, who questioned its automatic renewal at a time when relations between the two countries were under strain.

Critics argued that such agreements should not be extended without review, especially amid geopolitical tensions and ongoing conflict in the region.

From Verbal Criticism To Policy Action

Until now, Meloni had limited her response to condemning incidents involving damage to churches or Italian-linked property during Israeli operations. The latest decision, however, signals a shift from rhetoric to policy action.