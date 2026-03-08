US-Iran-Israel War: ‘Will Continue To Act With All Might Until Goals Achieved,’ Says Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu | VIDEO

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to continue military operations against Iran until Israel achieves its strategic goals amid escalating regional tensions | X - @netanyahu

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 8: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday (local time) said that Israeli actions would continue against Iran until all the goals are achieved. He also praised the defence forces and citizens of Israel for their courageous stand amid escalating tensions in the West Asia region.

He made the remarks in Hebrew in a video message shared on X.

אנחנו בעיצומה של מערכה גורלית על קיומנו.



בשבוע האחרון פעלנו בעוצמה, ביוזמה ובנחישות מול אויבינו - ונמשיך לפעול בכל הכוח, עד להשגת כל מטרותינו.



אני מצדיע לטייסינו, ללוחמינו, לצוותי הקרקע, לכוחות הביטחון וההצלה, ולכם - אזרחי ישראל - על הרוח האיתנה, האחריות והעמידה האמיצה.



יחד… pic.twitter.com/szpMNykVuh — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 7, 2026

"We are in the midst of a fateful campaign for our existence. In the past week, we have acted with strength, initiative, and determination against our enemies — and we will continue to act with all our might until we achieve all our goals. I salute our pilots, our fighters, the ground crews, the security and rescue forces, and you — the citizens of Israel — for your steadfast spirit, responsibility, and courageous stand," the post said.

It further noted, "Together, we have changed the face of the Middle East. Together, we will continue to fight. Together, we will roar like a lion. And with God's help — together, we will ensure the eternity of Israel."

Netanyahu claims success could reshape region

The Israeli PM said that its success would not only remove the nuclear threat to the world but also bring peace between Israel and Iran.

He said, "Our success will bring not only the removal of the nuclear threat to the entire world, and not only peace between Israel and Iran. It will also bring a dramatic expansion of the circle of peace around us. Today, everyone understands that the Ayatollahs' regime endangers the entire world. In recent days, Iran has attacked 12 countries around it. We stand with them."

"All of these countries see Israel's tremendous strength, our readiness to fight the tyrants in Tehran, the bravery of our army and our people, and our vast military and technological capabilities. And many countries are turning to us. I am telling you many countries are now approaching us for cooperation," Netanyahu added.

לוחמינו הגיבורים יצאו הלילה למבצע מיוחד לאיתורו והשבתו של הנווט רון ארד שנפל בשבי בלבנון לפני כ-40 שנה.



במשך שנים ארוכות אנו עוסקים במשימה זו ללא הרף.



הפעולה שבוצעה הלילה לא הביאה את הממצאים אותם חיפשנו, אך המחויבות של מדינת ישראל והמחויבות שלי להשלמת כל משימות השבויים והנעדרים… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 7, 2026

Israeli air strikes target missile sites

The statement comes in the wake of several developments taking place in West Asia and the Gulf.

Meanwhile, on Saturday (local time), the IDF shared that it struck two main ballistic missile production sites in Parchin and Shahrud. As per the IDF, the targets struck included factories producing explosive materials for ballistic missile warheads, complexes producing unique raw materials for missile engines, a missile engine mixing and casting facility, and a complex used for the research, development, assembly, and production of advanced cruise missiles.

Conflict spills into gulf region

Earlier, Dubai Media Office said that authorities had confirmed the death of a Pakistani driver in the Al Barsha area after debris from an aerial interception fell on a vehicle. It also shared that authorities had confirmed a minor incident on the facade of a tower in Dubai Marina, with no injuries reported.

Meanwhile, the IRNA claimed on Sunday, citing the IRGC, that a refinery was hit in Haifa. It said in a post on X, "IRGC: The Haifa refinery was struck by Kheibarshekan missiles."

Al Jazeera Breaking reported that air strikes targeted an oil storage facility in Tehran. It also mentioned that Hezbollah said it launched missiles at the Haifa naval base and that it targeted Kiryat Shmona with rocket fire.

Citing IDF sources, Jerusalem Post reported that on Saturday night, the Israeli Air Force had attacked significant oil resources in the Tehran region of Iran. As per the sources, the oil resources attacked are directly connected to Iran's military industrial complex.

The conflict in West Asia has now brought into its fold several countries of the Gulf region.

These developments come in the wake of escalating tensions after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.

In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in West Asia and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike.

