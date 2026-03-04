Paras Defence Signs MoU With South Korea’s Green Optics For Space & Defence Optical Systems

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with South Korea-based Green Optics Co., Ltd. to collaborate on the development and manufacturing of optics and optical systems for space and defence applications. |

Paras Defence confirmed that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Green Optics Co., Ltd., a South Korea-based company specializing in the design and manufacturing of optics and optical systems. The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation between the two companies in developing advanced optical technologies for applications in the space and defence sectors.

Green Optics is involved in designing and producing optical systems used in space, defence and other related fields. Through the partnership, both companies intend to collaborate on the joint development and manufacturing of optics and optical systems that can be used in these specialized applications.

The Memorandum of Understanding outlines plans for cooperation across several areas, including product development, manufacturing, and business development. The companies plan to jointly explore opportunities in their respective regions to expand the deployment of optical technologies designed for defence and space programs.

Paras Defence stated that the MoU creates a framework that allows both companies to leverage their capabilities and explore new opportunities in advanced optics and optical systems. The partnership is intended to support innovation and collaboration in developing technologies that address requirements in defence and space-related applications. The agreement reflects Paras Defence’s continued focus on strengthening international partnerships to expand its capabilities in high-precision optical technologies for strategic sectors.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information disclosed in the regulatory filing by Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited dated March 04, 2026. No external sources were referred to while preparing this article.