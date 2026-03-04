Hindustan Aeronautics Secures ₹2,901 Crore Defence Contract To Supply Six Maritime Helicopters

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has signed a contract with the Ministry of Defence for the supply of six Advanced Light Helicopters ALH Mk III in maritime role configuration for the Indian Coast Guard. |

Bengaluru: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has secured a new defence order from the Ministry of Defence to supply six Advanced Light Helicopters configured for maritime operations. The helicopters will be delivered to the Indian Coast Guard along with equipment and logistics support.

The Ministry of Defence signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the supply of six ALH Mk III Maritime Role helicopters. The agreement includes operational role equipment, an engineering support package, and performance-based logistics support for the Indian Coast Guard. The contract was awarded under the Buy Indian – Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured category, reinforcing the focus on domestic defence manufacturing.

The ALH Mk III helicopters are twin-engine platforms equipped with advanced features designed for maritime security missions. These helicopters can operate both from shore-based airfields and ships at sea. According to details released by the Ministry of Defence, the aircraft will help strengthen the Indian Coast Guard’s ability to protect offshore installations, safeguard fishermen, and support maritime environmental protection efforts.

The project is expected to involve a large domestic supply chain with equipment sourced from more than 200 micro, small, and medium enterprises. Officials noted that the manufacturing program is projected to generate about 65 lakh man-hours of employment, highlighting its potential economic impact alongside strengthening indigenous defence production.

The contract forms part of broader defence procurement initiatives announced by the Ministry of Defence on March 3, 2026. Along with the helicopter order, the ministry also signed another contract for the acquisition of Surface-to-Air Vertical Launch Shtil missiles for the Indian Navy. The helicopter procurement underscores the government’s emphasis on strengthening maritime security capabilities while advancing the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives in the defence sector.

The new order strengthens Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s role as a key supplier of indigenous aerospace platforms for India’s armed forces and maritime security agencies.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information disclosed in the official regulatory filing and related information included in the document released on March 3, 2026. It does not include analysis or information from any external sources.