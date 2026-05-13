Ester Industries Swings To Q4 Profit Of ₹7.2 Crore, Revenue Rises 8%

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 7 percent to Rupees 1,375 crore from Rupees 1,282 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Ester Industries Limited reported a consolidated net profit of Rupees 7.2 crore in Q4 FY26 against a profit of Rupees 2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, supported by stronger operational performance in its polyester chips and film business. Revenue from operations rose 8 percent year-on-year to Rupees 343.6 crore during the March quarter, while sequential revenue remained largely stable compared with Rupees 343 crore reported in Q3 FY26.

The company’s total income stood at Rupees 344.7 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rupees 321.9 crore a year ago. Sequentially, total income moderated marginally from Rupees 347.5 crore reported in the December quarter. Total expenses during the quarter were Rupees 335.4 crore versus Rupees 354 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 315.3 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sequential Performance Improves

Ester Industries posted a profit before tax and exceptional items of Rupees 9.4 crore during the quarter against a loss of Rupees 12.7 crore in Q3 FY26 and a profit of Rupees 6.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. Including share of loss from joint venture operations, consolidated profit before tax stood at Rupees 9.7 crore for Q4 FY26. Finance costs rose to Rupees 15.2 crore from Rupees 15 crore in Q3 FY26, while depreciation expense remained elevated at Rupees 17.8 crore.

The company reported earnings per share of Rupees 0.81 in Q4 FY26 compared with a loss per share of Rupees 1.27 in the previous quarter and earnings of Rupees 0.21 per share in Q4 FY25.

Segment Performance

The polyester chips and film segment generated revenue of Rupees 301.6 crore during the quarter compared with Rupees 278.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Specialty polymers revenue declined to Rupees 42 crore from Rupees 40.6 crore a year ago and Rupees 64.3 crore in Q3 FY26. The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 0.25 per equity share of face value Rupees 5 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Full-Year FY26 Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 7 percent to Rupees 1,375 crore from Rupees 1,282 crore in FY25. However, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rupees 27.5 crore for the year compared with a net profit of Rupees 13.7 crore in FY25 amid pressure on margins and higher finance and depreciation costs.

Disclaimer: This report is based solely on company filings and is not investment advice.