Perfectpac Q4 Profit Rises 13% To ₹77 Lakh, Recommends Final Dividend

For the year FY26, revenue from operations remained largely stable at Rupees 113.7 crore compared with Rupees 113.5 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Perfectpac Limited reported a 13 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rupees 77 lakh for Q4 FY26, aided by improved operational performance during the March quarter. Revenue from operations stood at Rupees 29.6 crore against Rupees 31.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while sequentially revenue improved from Rupees 25.1 crore reported in Q3 FY26.

The company’s total income during the quarter rose to Rupees 29.7 crore from Rupees 25.1 crore in the December quarter, although it remained lower than Rupees 31.7 crore reported a year ago. Total expenses increased to Rupees 28.8 crore compared with Rupees 24.8 crore in Q3 FY26 due to higher material costs and employee expenses linked to operational activity during the quarter.

Profitability Improves Sequentially

Profit before tax for the quarter improved sharply to Rupees 90 lakh from Rupees 9 lakh in Q3 FY26. The company had reported profit before tax of Rupees 95 lakh in Q4 FY25. Net profit rebounded from a marginal loss of Rupees 4 lakh in the December quarter to Rupees 77 lakh in Q4 FY26, reflecting recovery in operating margins and improved execution.

Earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rupees 1.16 compared with Rupees 1.03 in the corresponding quarter last year, while the company had reported a negative EPS of Rupees 0.05 during Q3 FY26.

Dividend Recommendation And Exceptional Item

The board recommended a final dividend of Re. 1 per equity share of face value Rupees 2 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. Perfectpac also disclosed an exceptional item of Rupees 12 lakh during FY26 relating to estimated past service cost arising from the implementation of new labour codes effective November 2025. The company said the charge was non-recurring in nature and linked to regulatory changes.

FY26 Performance Remains Stable

For the full year FY26, revenue from operations remained largely stable at Rupees 113.7 crore compared with Rupees 113.5 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year stood at Rupees 3.15 crore, broadly unchanged from the previous fiscal. The packaging company said its operations continue to be classified under a single reporting segment.

Disclaimer: This report is based solely on company filings and is not investment advice.