Tube Investments Q4 Revenue Rises 21% To ₹6,215 Crore, Profit Climbs 47%

Tube Investments of India reported a 21 percent rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated revenue to Rs 6,215 crore. |

Mumbai: Tube Investments of India Limited reported a 46.7 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 232.1 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations increased 20.7 percent to Rs 6,214.8 crore.

The Murugappa Group company’s consolidated profit before tax rose to Rs 498 crore from Rs 333.6 crore a year ago and Rs 334.6 crore in the preceding quarter, reflecting stronger operational momentum across engineering, power systems and mobility businesses.

The company’s standalone revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,278.6 crore in the March quarter, compared with Rs 2,152.2 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 1,957.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Standalone profit after tax came in at Rs 283.5 crore against Rs 189 crore sequentially. However, the year-ago quarter included exceptional gains, resulting in a sharp decline on an annual comparison basis.

Sequential growth was supported by stronger engineering and metal-formed products revenues. Engineering segment revenue rose to Rs 1,494.9 crore in Q4 from Rs 1,437.5 crore in Q3, while mobility revenue increased to Rs 207.6 crore from Rs 183.1 crore.

Total standalone expenses increased to Rs 2,077.3 crore from Rs 1,891.9 crore in the December quarter, driven by higher material and employee costs.

The company also continued investments into emerging mobility and semiconductor businesses. During FY26, Tube Investments invested Rs 1,100 crore in 3xper Innoventure and Rs 250 crore in TI Clean Mobility through compulsorily convertible preference shares. It also acquired a 76.24 percent stake in Orange Koi Private Limited in April 2026 for Rs 35 crore.

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 17.4 percent to Rs 22,847.4 crore from Rs 19,464.7 crore in FY25. Profit before tax after exceptional items stood at Rs 1,850.5 crore against Rs 1,653.2 crore in the previous year.

Standalone diluted earnings per share for FY26 stood at Rs 42.02 compared with Rs 66.98 in FY25.

The board had earlier declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for FY26, which was paid before March 31, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited quarterly financial filings and is not investment advice.