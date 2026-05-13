TVS Motor Q4 Profit Rises 18% To ₹820 Crore, Revenue Climbs Past ₹15,000 Crore

TVS Motor Company reported a 17.5% rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to ₹819.6 crore. | File

Mumbai: TVS Motor Company reported a 17.5% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹819.6 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations climbed 30.4% to ₹15,052.7 crore. The company posted steady quarterly momentum through the year, with revenue rising from ₹11,542 crore in Q4 FY25 to ₹14,755.5 crore in Q3 FY26 and further to ₹15,052.7 crore in the March quarter.

The performance reflected higher vehicle volumes, improved operating scale and continued strength in its automotive business.

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TVS Motor’s consolidated total income for the quarter stood at ₹15,059.4 crore against ₹11,473.8 crore a year earlier, while profit before tax rose to ₹1,323.1 crore from ₹992.9 crore. Total expenses increased to ₹13,369.2 crore from ₹10,464.9 crore due to higher raw material, employee and operating costs.

Vehicle sales volumes rose to 15.60 lakh units during the quarter compared with 12.16 lakh units in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sequentially, revenue increased 2% from ₹14,755.5 crore in Q3 FY26, while profit after tax declined 8% from ₹891.3 crore. The company reported an exceptional item impact linked to the implementation of the New Labour Codes during the December quarter, amounting to ₹50.08 crore.

Finance costs during Q4 stood at ₹565.8 crore, while employee benefit expenses rose to ₹1,151.1 crore. Other income for the quarter included a ₹52.69 crore loss on fair valuation of investments.

For the full financial year FY26, TVS Motor posted consolidated revenue from operations of ₹56,069.5 crore compared with ₹44,089 crore in FY25. Consolidated profit after tax increased 33.9% to ₹3,186.4 crore from ₹2,379.8 crore a year earlier.

Earnings per share for FY26 stood at ₹63.53 against ₹47.05 in FY25. The company’s board had earlier declared an interim dividend of ₹12 per share for FY26, involving a payout of about ₹570 crore.

TVS Motor said the financial statements were approved by the board on May 13, 2026, and the statutory auditors issued an unmodified opinion on the results. The company also completed the amalgamation of Sundaram Auto Components with effect from April 1, 2025.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited quarterly financial filings and is not investment advice.