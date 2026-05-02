TVS Motor Company Reports 7% Sales Growth Despite Supply Constraints

TVS Motor Company reported total sales of 473,970 units in April 2026, marking a 7 percent increase from 443,716 units a year earlier. |

Bengaluru: Strong customer demand helped TVS Motor Company post steady growth in April, even as supply-side hurdles limited its ability to fully capitalize on the momentum.

Supply Chain Challenges

The company recorded total sales of 473,970 units in April 2026, up from 443,716 units in April 2025, reflecting a 7 percent year-on-year increase. The growth came despite disruptions in production caused by supply chain challenges, including shortages of raw materials, workforce availability issues, and delays in international logistics.

Two-Wheeler Sales & Consumer Preferences

Two-wheelers remained the backbone of the company’s performance, with sales rising 6 percent to 455,333 units compared to 430,150 units last year. Domestic two-wheeler sales grew even faster at 8 percent, reaching 348,545 units. Within this category, scooters stood out with a sharp 24 percent increase, climbing to 211,158 units from 169,741 units, indicating shifting consumer preferences toward convenience-led mobility.

Company's Presence Expansion

However, motorcycle sales declined to 200,039 units from 220,347 units, suggesting uneven demand across segments. Meanwhile, electric vehicles continued to gain traction, with sales jumping 36 percent to 37,771 units, reinforcing the company’s growing presence in the EV space.

Two-Wheeler Exports

International business delivered moderate growth of 3 percent, with total overseas sales reaching 120,008 units. Two-wheeler exports remained largely stable at 106,788 units. In contrast, the three-wheeler segment emerged as a strong performer, registering a 37 percent surge to 18,637 units, highlighting robust demand in last-mile mobility solutions.

Production Recovery Outlook

The company attributed the gap between strong retail demand and lower dispatch volumes to supply chain disruptions, particularly among tier-1 and tier-2 suppliers, along with limited container availability for exports. Management indicated that corrective measures are already in place and expects production levels to recover in May 2026.

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Looking ahead, TVS Motor Company appears focused on stabilizing supply while leveraging demand trends in scooters and electric vehicles. The continued expansion of EV adoption and resilience in domestic markets could play a key role in sustaining growth in the coming months.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and does not include independent verification or additional sources.