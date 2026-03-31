TVS Motor Launches 2026 Apache RTR 160 4V With New Features Starting At ₹125,440

TVS Motor Company has introduced the 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V on March 30, 2026. |

Bengaluru: TVS Motor is sharpening its edge in the premium commuter segment, rolling out upgrades to its popular Apache series to enhance safety, performance, and rider experience.

The updated 2026 Apache RTR 160 4V now comes with projector headlamps, all-LED lighting, and assist and slipper clutch technology across more variants. Earlier limited to the top-end model, these features are now extended to two additional variants, improving accessibility to advanced riding technologies.

The company has launched two new variants alongside the existing top model, offering a broader range of configurations. Pricing starts at Rs 125,440 for the single-channel ABS variant, Rs 130,690 for the dual-channel ABS with USD variant, and Rs 137,440 for the USD variant with TFT and traction control, as detailed in the table on page 3.

Head Business – Premium, Vimal Sumbly, indicated that the upgrade builds on the brand’s long-standing racing heritage and aims to enhance rider safety, night-time visibility, and on-road control. He suggested the updates are designed to meet evolving expectations of performance-focused riders while maintaining affordability.

The motorcycle continues to deliver 17.55 PS of power and retains key features such as three ride modes—Sport, Urban, and Rain—along with SmartXonnect connectivity and radial tyres. The updated range is now available across dealerships nationwide.

With these enhancements, TVS Motor reinforces its positioning in the 160cc performance segment, combining technology upgrades with its established racing DNA.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and disclosure. Forward-looking statements, if any, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.