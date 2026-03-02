TVS Motor Company Posts 31% Sales Growth In February 2026 With 529,308 Units Sold

TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 529,308 units in February 2026, marking 31 percent growth compared to 403,976 units in February 2025 |

Bengaluru: TVS Motor Company reported strong momentum in February, driven by growth across two-wheelers, electric vehicles, exports and three-wheelers.

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) posted total monthly sales of 529,308 units in February 2026, up from 403,976 units in February 2025, reflecting 31 percent growth year-on-year. The company highlighted that international business recorded its highest ever sales at 1.58 lakh units during the month, underscoring strong overseas demand.

Total two-wheelers registered 30 percent growth, with sales rising from 391,889 units in February 2025 to 507,862 units in February 2026. Domestic two-wheeler sales grew 32 percent, increasing from 276,072 units to 365,471 units. Motorcycle sales rose 25 percent to 241,282 units from 192,960 units, while scooter sales climbed 34 percent to 219,895 units from 164,415 units.

Electric vehicle sales registered 60 percent growth, increasing from 24,017 units in February 2025 to 38,386 units in February 2026. Total exports grew 27 percent to 158,268 units from 124,993 units. Two-wheeler exports rose 23 percent, from 115,817 units to 142,391 units.

Three-wheeler sales surged 77 percent, increasing from 12,087 units in February 2025 to 21,446 units in February 2026. The February performance reflects broad-based growth across product categories and geographies for the company.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the press release dated March 1, 2026, issued by TVS Motor Company regarding its February 2026 sales update. It does not include any information beyond the referenced document.