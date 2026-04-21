Hyundai Motor & TVS Motor Sign Joint Development Deal To Launch Electric Three-Wheelers In India

Hyundai Motor Company and TVS Motor Company have signed a Joint Development Agreement to co-develop and commercialize electric three-wheelers for India and other markets. |

Seoul/New Delhi: Hyundai Motor and TVS Motor are joining forces to tap into India’s fast-evolving last-mile mobility segment, with a clear focus on electric three-wheelers.

Partnership Formalised

Hyundai Motor Company and TVS Motor Company have entered into a Joint Development Agreement to co-develop electric three-wheelers tailored for India’s mobility needs, as outlined in the press release on page 2. The collaboration follows the unveiling of an electric three-wheeler concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, marking a transition from concept to commercialization.

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Roles And Capabilities

Under the agreement, Hyundai will lead design and contribute its global research and development capabilities along with a human-centric design approach. TVS Motor will co-develop the vehicle using its electric platform and deep expertise in three-wheeler engineering. It will also handle local manufacturing and sales, leveraging its established presence in the Indian market, as described on page 3 .

Localization And Production Focus

A key aspect of the partnership is the commitment to localize component manufacturing within India. Major parts for the electric three-wheeler will be sourced and produced domestically, which is expected to strengthen the automotive supply chain, create employment opportunities, and reduce overall costs. The companies aim to deliver the first vehicle in India, the world’s largest three-wheeler market, with potential expansion to other markets.

Product And Market Strategy

The upcoming electric three-wheeler is being designed to address India’s unique conditions, including varying road infrastructure and climate challenges. Features showcased in the concept description on page 3 include adaptive ground clearance for monsoon conditions, enhanced safety systems, ergonomic design, improved thermal management, and flexible interiors for passenger and cargo use . The vehicle will undergo testing, localization refinement, and regulatory certification before commercialization.

The collaboration reflects a broader push toward sustainable urban mobility, combining affordability, safety, and scalability. Both companies have also set up dedicated cross-functional teams to accelerate development timelines and regulatory approvals.

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By bringing together Hyundai’s global engineering expertise and TVS Motor’s understanding of local customers, the partnership aims to create purpose-built electric mobility solutions that cater to India’s growing demand for cleaner and efficient transportation options. The agreement positions both companies to play a significant role in shaping the future of last-mile mobility in India and beyond, as electrification gains momentum across emerging markets.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s press release document and does not include external sources or independent verification.