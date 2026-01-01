Hyundai Motor India Posts Strong December Sales, Records 6.6% Growth Driven By Domestic Demand & Exports

File Image |

Gurugram: Hyundai Motor India Limited wrapped up December 2025 on a high note, selling 58,702 vehicles that month. That’s a 6.6 percent jump from last year-clear proof that demand for Hyundai cars is holding strong, both in India and abroad.

You can see Hyundai’s strategy working here. The company balanced things well, with solid domestic sales and a big boost from exports.

Steady Demand at Home

In India, Hyundai sold 42,416 cars in December. Demand stayed strong, especially for the core models. Better market mood and supportive policies helped, too. Hyundai mentioned they finished the year with just the right amount of stock at their dealerships, so no one was stuck with too many cars on the lot.

That took the pressure off dealers and helped them meet customer demand more smoothly.

Exports on the Rise

Exports really made a difference for Hyundai. In December, they shipped out 16,286 vehicles-a sharp 26.5 percent increase over last year. That’s a sign Hyundai’s cars from India are finding more fans around the world, and the company is serious about growing exports.

This lines up with Hyundai’s bigger plan to make India a major hub for its global manufacturing.

New VENUE Sparks Interest

Tarun Garg, HMIL’s Managing Director and CEO, said the company’s growth got a real lift from GST 2.0 reforms. But he also pointed out the buzz around the all-new Hyundai VENUE. In just two months after launch, the new VENUE pulled in over 55,000 bookings. That’s a lot of people showing serious interest.

Pushing the ‘Made in India’ Vision

Hyundai is sticking to its “Made-in-India, Made-for-the-World” approach. By ramping up exports and building top-notch cars locally, the company wants India to play an even bigger part in its global plans.

With steady demand at home, rising exports, and tight control over inventory, Hyundai Motor India closed out 2025 on solid ground.