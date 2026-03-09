Hyundai Motor India Launches New VERNA Sedan Starting At ₹10,98,400 With 25 Enhancements

Hyundai Motor India Limited has launched the new Hyundai VERNA in India with a starting price of INR 10,98,400 (ex-showroom). |

Gurugram: Hyundai Motor India has refreshed its mid-size sedan lineup with the launch of the new Hyundai VERNA, aiming to strengthen its position in the premium sedan segment with a design overhaul, upgraded technology, and expanded safety features.

The new Hyundai VERNA arrives with over 25 enhancements across design, technology, safety, and comfort. The sedan is priced starting at Rs 10,98,400 (ex-showroom) and is available in multiple variants across two petrol powertrain options. Hyundai said the updated model builds on the VERNA’s legacy in the mid-size sedan segment while offering a more modern design and advanced features tailored to evolving customer expectations.

The sedan introduces a sharper exterior with elements such as a black chrome radiator grille, dual LED projector headlamps, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and R16 diamond-cut alloy wheels. According to the product specifications outlined on page 3 of the release, the new VERNA measures 4,565 mm in length with a 2,670 mm wheelbase and 1,765 mm width, providing larger cabin space and improved comfort. Inside, the cabin features leatherette seats, an eight-way electrically adjustable driver seat with memory function, and a passenger seat electric walk-in device.

Read Also Hyundai Motor Labour Union Vows To Block Humanoid Robots Without Prior Approval

Hyundai has equipped the sedan with an integrated dual display setup combining a 52.06 cm infotainment screen and a digital instrument cluster. The car also supports more than 70 connected features through Hyundai Bluelink, along with over 350 voice commands and multi-language interface support. Additional features include wireless smartphone connectivity, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, and a Bose eight-speaker premium sound system designed to enhance the in-car entertainment experience.

The sedan is powered by a 1.5 litre MPi petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual or IVT transmission, and a 1.5 litre Turbo GDi petrol engine available with a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual clutch transmission.

The turbo engine produces 117.5 kW (160 PS) of power and 253 Nm of torque. The car also includes more than 75 advanced safety features, including Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS, seven airbags, dashcam functionality, and rain-sensing wipers. The model is available in six monotone colours and one dual-tone option, including newly introduced Classy Blue and Titan Grey Matte.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the press release issued by Hyundai Motor India Limited dated March 09, 2026. The report has been prepared using only the information contained in the provided document and does not include external sources, independent verification, or additional analysis beyond the disclosed material.