Cipla Q4 Profit Drops 55% To ₹543 Crore As Expenses Weigh On Earnings

For the full financial year FY26, Cipla reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 28,162.6 crore, up from Rupees 27,547.6 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Cipla Ltd reported a 55.3 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rupees 542.5 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with Rupees 1,214.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations for the March quarter stood at Rupees 6,541.2 crore against Rupees 6,729.7 crore a year earlier and Rupees 7,074.5 crore in Q3 FY26, reflecting a sequential slowdown in business momentum.

The pharmaceutical company’s quarterly earnings were impacted by higher operating costs, employee expenses, and impairment charges during the period. Total income declined to Rupees 6,689.4 crore from Rupees 7,019.2 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 7,280.8 crore in the preceding quarter. Meanwhile, total expenses rose to Rupees 5,982.3 crore from Rupees 5,514.9 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Sequential Performance Moderates In Q4

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Cipla’s consolidated net profit fell 19.5 per cent from Rupees 674.3 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations also declined 7.5 per cent sequentially. The company recorded an impairment charge of Rupees 42 crore related to associates due to changes in business conditions and market dynamics. Depreciation and amortisation expenses increased to Rupees 382.9 crore during the quarter from Rupees 278.4 crore in Q3 FY26.

Employee benefit expenses rose to Rupees 1,414.3 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rupees 1,325 crore in the previous quarter, while other expenses stood at Rupees 1,881.3 crore. Basic earnings per share fell to Rupees 6.87 from Rupees 15.13 in the year-ago quarter and Rupees 8.37 in Q3 FY26.

Full-Year Revenue Improves, Profit Declines

For the full financial year FY26, Cipla reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 28,162.6 crore, up from Rupees 27,547.6 crore in FY25. However, annual net profit declined to Rupees 3,861.7 crore from Rupees 5,269.2 crore in the previous fiscal. The company attributed part of the pressure on profitability to the implementation impact of India’s new labour codes, which resulted in a one-time liability increase of Rupees 275.9 crore during the year.

Dividend Recommendation And Acquisition Update

The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 13 per equity share for FY26. During the fiscal year, Cipla completed the acquisition of Inzpera Healthsciences Limited for Rupees 110.7 crore and also approved a scheme for its amalgamation with the company, subject to regulatory approvals.

Disclaimer: This report is based on Cipla’s audited Q4 FY26 financial results and is not investment advice.