Cipla Commits $100 Million Investment To Fund InvaGen Operations & Capex Needs

Cipla Limited has approved an investment of 100 million dollars in its wholly owned subsidiary to support the funding requirements of InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc. |

Mumbai: Cipla is sharpening its global playbook, backing its overseas subsidiaries with fresh capital while streamlining its corporate structure and leadership transitions.

The board cleared an investment of up to 100 million dollars in Cipla (EU) Limited, its UK-based wholly owned subsidiary. The funds will be used to provide financial support to InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc., covering capital expenditure, working capital needs, and general corporate purposes. The transaction will be executed through cash consideration.

Cipla (EU) Limited serves as the holding company for the group’s operations across Europe and emerging markets. As of March 31, 2025, it reported turnover of 3.76 crore and profit after tax of 0.60 crore in US dollars. The fresh investment signals Cipla’s intent to strengthen its international manufacturing and distribution backbone.

Alongside the investment, the company designated P R Ramesh, currently Lead Independent Director, as Vice-Chairman effective April 1, 2026. Meanwhile, Robert Stewart indicated he will not seek re-appointment after his term ends on May 13, 2026, marking a transition in board composition.

Cipla also approved the merger of its wholly owned subsidiary Inzpera Healthsciences Limited with the parent company. The move aims to simplify group structure, reduce duplication, and improve operational efficiency, particularly by integrating Inzpera’s pediatric pharmaceutical portfolio with Cipla’s core business. The scheme awaits regulatory approvals, including from the National Company Law Tribunal.

The board meeting, which began at 1400 hours and concluded at 1715 hours, reflects Cipla’s dual focus on global expansion and internal consolidation.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on information available in the company’s regulatory filing and does not include independent verification or additional reporting beyond the provided document.