 Cipla Net Profit Slumps To ₹674 Crore In Q3, Hit By Exceptional Cost, Revenue Steady At ₹7,074 Crore
Cipla reported a 57.2 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rupees 674.25 crore in Q3 FY26, owing largely to an exceptional item of Rupees 275.91 crore. Revenue from operations remained flat at Rupees 7,074.48 crore. Compared to Rupees 1,353.37 crore profit in Q2 and Rupees 1,570.51 crore in Q1, the company’s quarterly profitability showed a sharp decline.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: Cipla's consolidated revenue from operations in Q3 FY26 held steady at Rupees 7,074.48 crore, nearly unchanged from Rupees 7,072.97 crore in Q3 FY25 and marginally down from Rupees 7,589.44 crore in Q2. However, net profit dropped sharply to Rupees 674.25 crore from Rupees 1,353.37 crore in the previous quarter and Rupees 1,574.59 crore a year earlier, impacted by a one-time provision towards revised gratuity and leave liability norms under the new labour code.

Sequential Growth Moderates Amid Expense Pressures

Total expenses rose to Rupees 6,111.80 crore in Q3 from Rupees 6,004.86 crore in Q2 and Rupees 5,378.49 crore in Q3 FY25, marking a 13.6 percent YoY jump. Material costs and employee expenses remained key contributors. Profit before exceptional items declined 36.9 percent QoQ to Rupees 1,169.02 crore. The Rupees 275.91 crore exceptional loss—a non-recurring impact—dragged down profit before tax to Rupees 893.11 crore, resulting in a 50.2 percent QoQ fall in net profit.

Management Commentary and Key Business Drivers

Managing Director and Global CEO Umang Vohra attributed the temporary decline to a regulatory cost adjustment, affirming continued business strength. The company’s EBITDA remained stable on an adjusted basis. Revenue from the pharmaceutical segment stood at Rupees 6,746.40 crore, while new ventures contributed Rupees 381.48 crore. EPS fell to Rupees 8.37 in Q3 from Rupees 16.73 in Q2 and Rupees 19.45 in Q3 FY25. Cipla also completed its Rupees 110.65 crore acquisition of Inzpera Healthsciences during the quarter.

Nine-Month Snapshot and Operational Momentum

For the nine months ended December 2025, Cipla posted consolidated revenue of Rupees 21,621.39 crore, up 3.9 percent YoY. Net profit for the period declined to Rupees 3,319.23 crore from Rupees 4,055.06 crore last year. Total expenses for 9M FY26 stood at Rupees 17,562.76 crore. The company maintained a positive trajectory in core segments and continued investments in diabetes therapy brands and international expansion, indicating stable momentum beyond the one-time hit.

Disclaimer: This article is based on unaudited financial results disclosed by Cipla Ltd. Investors are advised to review official filings and consult professionals before making financial decisions.

