Rupee & Stock Market Rally After Tax Relief Buzz, Government May Cut Bond Investment Tax For Foreign Investors

Government Considering Big Tax Relief. |

Mumbai: The Indian government is reportedly considering a major tax cut for foreign investors investing in Indian bonds. According to a Bloomberg report, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed reducing taxes on foreign bond investments, and the Finance Ministry is seriously reviewing the idea.

The government wants to make India’s tax system more competitive with global markets so that more foreign money flows into the country.

As soon as the news spread in the market, both the rupee and stock markets reacted positively.

Rupee And Markets Respond Positively

Investors became hopeful that lower taxes could attract more foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) into India’s bond market. This expectation improved market sentiment immediately.

The rupee strengthened against the US dollar, while Indian stock markets also moved higher during trading.

Officials are believed to be discussing the proposal quickly because the rupee has remained under pressure for several months. In 2026 so far, the rupee has fallen more than 6 per cent against the dollar, making it one of Asia’s weakest-performing currencies this year.

Oil Prices And Dollar Demand Add Pressure

The recent rise in crude oil prices due to tensions linked to the Iran conflict has increased concerns over India’s import bill. Since India imports large amounts of crude oil, higher oil prices increase the country’s need for dollars.

The government and RBI believe attracting foreign investments could increase dollar inflows and help support the rupee.

Until now, authorities have mainly taken defensive measures to control currency weakness, including restrictions on trading positions. However, policymakers now believe stronger foreign capital inflows are also necessary.

High Taxes Have Worried Investors

Currently, foreign investors pay different taxes on bond investments in India, including short-term and long-term capital gains tax. They also pay nearly 20 per cent tax on coupon income from bonds.

Earlier, foreign investors paid only 5 per cent tax on such income, but that benefit ended in 2023.

Foreign investors have often complained that India’s tax rates are much higher than countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico and South Africa.

Experts believe simpler and lower taxes could significantly boost foreign investment, improve bond market liquidity and help India achieve its long-term economic growth goals by 2047.