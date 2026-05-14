Standard Engineering Q4 Profit Rises 28% To ₹21 Crore, Revenue Crosses ₹774 Crore

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 26.1 percent to Rupees 774.1 crore from Rupees 613.7 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Standard Engineering Technology Ltd reported a 27.8 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 21.1 crore in Q4 FY26, driven by strong demand across metal equipment, pumps, and glass-lined engineering solutions. Revenue from operations for the March quarter rose 36.3 percent to Rupees 226.7 crore compared with Rupees 166.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company, formerly known as Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd, also posted its highest-ever annual revenue during FY26, supported by acquisitions, capacity expansion, and growth in process engineering equipment demand.

Sequential Growth Continues Across Segments

Sequentially, revenue increased 18.3 percent from Rupees 191.6 crore in Q3 FY26, while profit after tax rose 3.4 percent from Rupees 20.4 crore. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 28.5 crore against Rupees 22.2 crore a year ago. Finance costs declined to Rupees 2.8 crore from Rupees 2.9 crore in the preceding quarter and Rupees 2.6 crore in Q4 FY25.

The metal equipment and pumps solutions business remained the largest contributor to revenue at Rupees 149.5 crore during the quarter, followed by glass-lined equipment solutions at Rupees 78.2 crore. PTFE-lined pipes and fittings contributed Rupees12.3 crore. EBITDA for the quarter is estimated at Rupees 35.7 crore, translating into an EBITDA margin of nearly 15.5 percent.

FY26 Revenue Climbs 26 percent

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 26.1 percent to Rupees 774.1 crore from Rupees 613.7 crore in FY25. Net profit attributable to equity holders rose 24.4 percent to Rupees 80 crore, while consolidated PAT stood at Rupees 83 crore against Rupees 68.6 crore in the previous year. The company reported total comprehensive income of Rupees 82.7 crore for FY26. Earnings per share for the year improved to Rupees 4.01 from Rupees 3.47 in FY25.

Acquisitions, IPO Funds Aid Expansion

During FY26, Standard Engineering completed the acquisition of Standard C2C Engineering Pvt Ltd and expanded operations through Standard Scigenics Pvt Ltd. The company also utilised part of its IPO proceeds towards debt repayment, acquisitions, and capital expenditure. The company said the unutilised IPO proceeds of Rupees 46.6 crore as of March 31, 2026, remain parked in scheduled bank deposits pending deployment.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company-filed audited financial results and is not investment advice.