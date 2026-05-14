WPI Inflation Jumps To 8.3% In April, Rising Fuel And Metal Prices Push Wholesale Costs Higher

Fuel And Energy Prices Drive Inflation Higher |

New Delhi: India’s wholesale price inflation rose sharply in April 2026 as higher fuel and energy costs increased overall wholesale prices across sectors. According to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday, Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation stood at 8.3 percent in April, compared to 3.88 percent recorded in March.

The sharp rise shows that businesses faced higher input costs during the month, especially in energy-related products and industrial goods.

Crude Oil And Mineral Prices Increase

The main reason behind the jump in inflation was the increase in prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas. Global energy prices remained elevated during the month, which pushed up domestic wholesale prices.

Apart from fuel, prices of basic metals and several manufactured products also increased. Higher metal prices raised production costs for industries such as construction, engineering and manufacturing.

Pressure On Businesses And Consumers

Economists believe rising wholesale inflation may eventually impact retail prices if companies pass on higher costs to consumers. Increased fuel prices generally affect transportation, logistics and production expenses, leading to costlier goods in the market.

The latest inflation data also highlights continued volatility in global commodity markets, especially in crude oil and industrial raw materials.

Analysts will now closely watch future inflation trends and global energy prices, as persistent increases could influence business costs and overall economic activity in the coming months.