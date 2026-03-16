WPI Inflation Rises To 2.13% In February, Up From 1.81% In January: Govt Data

India’s wholesale price inflation increased slightly in February to 2.13 percent. |

New Delhi: India’s wholesale price inflation rose to 2.13 percent in February 2026 from 1.81 percent recorded in January, according to provisional government data based on the All India Wholesale Price Index (WPI). The increase reflects a modest rise in prices at the wholesale level, mainly driven by higher costs in manufacturing items, basic metals, textiles, food articles and other non-food products.

The WPI measures price changes of goods traded in bulk before they reach consumers and is considered an important indicator of inflation trends in the economy. The February 2026 inflation rate of 2.13 percent is calculated year-on-year compared with February 2025.

Rise In Manufacturing Prices Drives Inflation

The data showed that manufactured products continued to exert upward pressure on wholesale inflation. The index for manufactured products rose to 148.2 in February from 147.5 in January, registering a 2.92 percent annual inflation rate.

Prices increased in several manufacturing categories including food products, textiles, electrical equipment, chemicals and other manufacturing segments. Out of 22 manufacturing groups, 16 recorded price increases while five witnessed declines.

However, some sectors saw price corrections during the month. Prices fell in categories such as basic metals, computer and electronic products, fabricated metal products, wood products and leather goods compared with January.

Fuel And Power Prices See Monthly Increase

The fuel and power index increased to 147.6 in February from 145.9 in January, marking a month-on-month rise of 1.17 percent. This increase was largely due to higher prices of mineral oils.

At the same time, electricity prices recorded a slight decline during the month. On an annual basis, the fuel and power category remained in negative territory with inflation at minus 3.78 percent.

Primary Articles Show Mixed Trend

The index for primary articles declined slightly to 192.9 in February from 193.9 in January, reflecting a month-on-month fall of 0.52 percent. Prices of food articles and minerals dropped during the month, while crude petroleum and natural gas as well as non-food articles registered increases.

Within food items, vegetables, onions and potatoes recorded sharp price declines, while fruits and milk showed moderate increases.

Food Index And Monthly Movement

The WPI Food Index decreased to 192.9 in February from 194.2 in January. However, the annual inflation rate for the food index increased to 1.85 percent.

On a monthly basis, the overall WPI rose by 0.25 percent in February compared with January, indicating a mild upward movement in wholesale prices. The government releases WPI data every month, with the next update for March 2026 scheduled on April 14.