 WPI Inflation Rises To 1.81% In January, CPI At 2.75% As Manufacturing & Metals Push Prices Up
India’s WPI inflation rose to 1.81 percent in January, mainly due to higher manufacturing and metal prices. Month-on-month WPI increased 0.51 percent. CPI inflation stood at 2.75 percent, with food inflation at 2.13 percent. Vegetable prices declined, but jewellery inflation surged sharply, especially for silver and gold.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 02:39 PM IST
India’s WPI inflation rose to 1.81 percent in January. |

New Delhi: India’s wholesale inflation, based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), stood at 1.81 percent in January compared to the same month last year, as per data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

The positive inflation rate was mainly due to higher prices in manufactured products such as basic metals, textiles and other factory-made goods. Prices of non-food articles and some food items also increased.

On a month-on-month basis, WPI rose 0.51 percent in January 2026 compared to December 2025.

Manufacturing Drives The Rise

The manufacturing group, which carries the highest weight of 64.23 percent in WPI, rose 1.3 percent during the month.

Out of 22 manufacturing groups, 19 saw price increases. Important sectors that recorded higher prices included basic metals, food products, textiles, electrical equipment and other manufacturing items.

However, prices declined in pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemicals, machinery and equipment, and furniture during January compared to December.

Food Index Movement

The WPI Food Index fell from 196.0 in December 2025 to 194.2 in January 2026. However, on a yearly basis, food inflation under WPI stood at 1.41 percent in January.

This shows that while some food prices cooled compared to the previous month, they remained higher than last year.

CPI Inflation At 2.75 percent

India’s retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) with base year 2024, was 2.75 percent in January.

Food inflation under CPI came in at 2.13 percent. Prices of vegetables like potatoes, onions and garlic declined. Pulses such as arhar and tur also became cheaper. However, tomato prices increased.

Housing inflation was estimated at 2.05 percent.

The data also showed sharp increases in jewellery prices. Inflation in silver jewellery was 159.67 percent, while gold jewellery inflation stood at 46.77 percent.

