PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO Opens Feb 24, 2026, Price Band Fixed At ₹367–₹386; Fresh Issue Of ₹3,800 Million Planned

Mumbai: PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Limited has announced that its Initial Public Offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, and close on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 367 to Rs 386 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each. Investors can apply for a minimum of 32 shares and in multiples of 32 shares thereafter.

Issue Size and Fund Utilisation

The IPO is a fresh issue of up to Rs 3,800 million. The company currently has 21,866,400 equity shares outstanding before the issue.

Out of the total proceeds, Rs 2,865.64 million will be used to set up 15 new stores. Another Rs 354 million will be spent on marketing and promotional activities for these stores to strengthen brand visibility of “Reva.” The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Allocation Structure

The issue will follow the book-building process. At least 75% of the net issue will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers. Up to 15% will be allocated to non-institutional investors, and up to 10% will be reserved for retail investors.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager for the issue, and Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar.

Financial Performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2025, the company reported revenue of Rs 1,567.18 million and a net profit of Rs 201.33 million.

In FY25, revenue stood at Rs 2,581.83 million compared to Rs 1,988.48 million in FY23. Net profit increased to Rs 594.74 million in FY25 from Rs 517.47 million in FY23, showing steady growth.

Regulatory Filings and Risk Note

The company has filed its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) with regulatory authorities and stock exchanges. Investors are advised to read the “Risk Factors” section carefully before investing.

The equity shares are being offered outside the United States under Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. IPO investments involve market risks. Investors should read the Red Herring Prospectus carefully and consult financial advisers before investing.