Sensex Surges 843 Points To 75,456, Nifty Climbs 279 Points To 23,692 Amid Strong Market Rally

Indian stock markets traded sharply higher on Wednesday afternoon, with the Sensex rising over 843 points and the Nifty gaining nearly 280 points. | File Pic

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices witnessed a strong rally during Wednesday’s trading session, supported by heavy buying across key sectors.

The BSE Sensex jumped 843.09 points, or 1.13 per cent, to trade at 75,456.92 during the afternoon session. The index opened at 74,947.12 and touched an intraday high of 75,495.08. The day’s low stood at 74,526.77.

The NSE Nifty 50 also moved sharply higher, gaining 279.50 points, or 1.19 per cent, to reach 23,692.10. The index opened at 23,530.25 and hit an intraday high of 23,708.10, while the day’s low was recorded at 23,426.55.

Positive Sentiment Supports Rally

Market sentiment remained positive as investors continued buying in frontline stocks. Banking, financial, metal and energy shares saw healthy gains, helping both benchmark indices stay firmly in the green.

Traders also reacted positively to expectations of higher foreign investment flows into India. Reports suggesting that the government may consider reducing taxes on foreign investments in Indian bonds improved overall confidence in financial markets.

Global market cues and stable economic outlook also supported investor mood during the session.

Investors Watching Key Economic Developments

Experts believe investors are closely tracking inflation data, crude oil prices and foreign fund movements. A stable inflow of foreign investments could help strengthen the rupee and support Indian equities further.

The market also witnessed strong participation from retail investors as buying interest remained broad-based across sectors.

Analysts said the ability of the Sensex to remain above the 75,000 mark and the Nifty above 23,600 levels may keep short-term momentum positive.

However, they also warned that global uncertainties, crude oil volatility and profit booking at higher levels could create some fluctuations in the coming sessions.