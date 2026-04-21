Sensex Jumps 753 Pts To 79,273, Nifty Rises 212 Pts To 24,576 As Rally Extends For Third Day

Indian stock markets continued their upward trend on Tuesday. | Markets open higher after sharp fall.

Mumbai: Indian stock markets continued their upward trend on Tuesday, with both benchmark indices ending higher for the third straight session. The Sensex surged 753 points to close at 79,273, while the Nifty 50 gained 212 points to settle at 24,576, supported by positive global cues and strong buying by institutional investors.

Broad-based buying lifts markets

Markets saw strong buying across most sectors, which helped indices stay in positive territory throughout the day. Realty, banking, and financial stocks led the rally as investors showed confidence in growth-oriented sectors. Midcap and small-cap stocks also performed well, indicating wider participation beyond large-cap stocks.

Global cues and oil prices support sentiment

The rally was supported by stable global markets and easing crude oil prices. Optimism around possible progress in Iran-US talks also helped improve investor sentiment. These factors reduced uncertainty and encouraged investors to increase exposure to equities.

FIIs continue to drive momentum

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained active buyers in the market, providing strong support to the ongoing rally. Market experts noted that this is largely an institution-driven rally rather than retail participation, reflecting confidence from large investors.

Key levels and technical outlook

The Nifty crossed the important 24,550 mark during the session, while the Sensex stayed strong above 79,000. Analysts believe Nifty may target higher levels going forward, while immediate support is seen around the 24,350–24,000 range. Bank Nifty also moved higher, indicating strength in the banking space.

Sectoral performance remains positive

Among sectors, FMCG and realty stocks were among the top performers, while banking and financial stocks also showed solid gains. IT and auto sectors ended slightly higher, while pharma stocks saw mild weakness. Overall, most sectors contributed to the positive momentum.

Broader markets outperform

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with midcap and small-cap indices posting steady gains. Strong market breadth, with more advancing stocks than declining ones, reflected a healthy and positive sentiment across the market.