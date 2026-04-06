Sensex Jumps 787 Points To 74,106, Nifty Climbs 255 Points To 22,968; Investors Gain ₹5 Lakh Crore In A Day

Indian stock markets ended strong on April 6, with Sensex rising 787 points to 74,106 and Nifty gaining 255 points to 22,968. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets closed higher on Monday, April 6, with both benchmark indices posting solid gains. The Sensex rose 787 points to 74,106.85, while the Nifty 50 gained 255 points to end at 22,968.25.

This marks the third straight day of gains, showing strong investor confidence.

What Drove the Rally?

The rally was supported by a few key factors:

- Fall in global crude oil prices

- Recovery in the Indian rupee

- Stable global market signals

These factors helped improve market sentiment and boosted buying across sectors.

Broad Market Also Gains

Not just large-cap stocks, but broader markets also performed well.

- BSE Midcap index rose 1.30 percent

- BSE Smallcap index gained 1.10 percent

This shows that the rally was widespread and not limited to a few stocks.

Investor Wealth Surges

One of the biggest highlights of the day was the sharp rise in investor wealth.

The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies increased from around Rs 422 lakh crore to over Rs 427 lakh crore.

This means investors gained more than Rs 5 lakh crore in a single trading session, reflecting strong buying interest.

Day’s Trading Snapshot

Nifty 50 High: 22,998.35

Nifty 50 Low: 22,542.95

Sensex High: 74,207.46

Sensex Low: 72,728.66

Both indices stayed positive for most of the trading session and closed near their day’s highs.

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities said markets extended gains with the Nifty up 255 points and Sensex rising 787 points, led by strong buying in consumer, PSU banks and realty stocks, while oil & gas lagged. After opening weak, indices rebounded sharply from key support levels, forming a bullish pattern. He believes one leg of the pullback is complete, advising traders to buy on dips and sell on rallies, with 22,700/73,500 as key support and 23,150–23,300 (74,500–75,000) as resistance; a fall below 22,550/72,700 could weaken the trend.

What It Means for Investors?

The steady rise for three sessions suggests improving market mood. Experts believe that if global conditions remain stable and oil prices stay low, markets may continue their upward trend.

However, investors are advised to stay cautious and track global developments closely.