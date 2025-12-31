Kala Gamanam: Time Moves On, Wisdom Must Catch Up | Representational Image

Gitacharya said HE is the kala. For practical purposes, for us the ‘kala’ means time. Time is cyclical. It moves ahead. It won’t be possible to go back in the timeline. Hence, it is said that “Gatam Gatah”, meaning past is past. Or what has earlier happened can’t be revisited.

It is said that “dinayaminyav sayam pratah”, meaning day moves into evening and evenings turn into daytime. Thus, days roll by. When the calendar turns twelve pages, the year ends; whether it is solar or lunar is for the society to adopt and follow. The passing of one year gives us an opportunity to revisit action-related memories and learn from them. One of the unstoppable things is time. Time is precious, and when it moves a moment ahead, we have nothing to fall back on. A year is blessed with twelve months, each month with a fixed number of days. Each day has fourteen hundred and forty minutes. We have fixed breaths granted for our lives, and as seconds move on, our breaths lapse. Hence, we need to be wise in terms of usage of time.

Time is neutral; it has no purpose. We, the living, need to have a larger purpose. We utilise the time available for achieving the set goals. Whether it shall happen or not depends on the sincerity of the effort and anugraham. It is said that “shadbhagam manushya yatnam, saptamam daiva chintanam”. Thus, six of seven parts we attempt and offer our best efforts. The last and the seventh part is left to the GOD, the Almighty. If the occurrence of it is in our good measure, then the outcome shall manifest; else we miss. The “stitapragya” is one who may take either the achievement or non-achievement of the tried thing as the final good. Only good happens should be the belief. Then any crippling fears do disappear.

Having a particular agenda, having a decided timetable, and finally adhering to it in terms of execution shall make us reach the set goals. One day may be the unit for us, and every day well lived shall make the year done so, and it leaves a memorable and fruitful life. We stay blessed.

Dr. S. Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Management and Tradition.