Year-Ender 2025: Are Indians Too Conservative In Their Dress Sense?

This is a question I have often found myself reflecting on-not just as someone associated with fashion, art and lifestyle, but as an Indian who deeply values both tradition and self-expression. To ask whether Indians are "too conservative" in their dress sense is not to pass judgment, but to open a dialogue about how we see ourselves, how comfortable we are in our own skin, and how clothing mirrors the evolution of our society.

India, by nature, is not a conservative country when it comes to clothing. Historically, we have been anything but conservative. From the draped elegance of the sari, the fluidity of the dhoti, the boldness of temple sculptures, to the opulence of royal courts, our civilisational relationship with the human form has been confident, expressive and artistic. Our textiles, colours and silhouettes have influenced the world for centuries. So, when we speak of conservatism today, it is important to recognise that it is not rooted in our heritage, but largely shaped by social conditioning over time.

Modern Indian dressing, especially in urban spaces, sits at an interesting crossroads. On one hand, we are globally exposed to consuming international fashion through travel, cinema, social media and luxury brands. On the other hand, there remains a strong undercurrent of hesitation: the fear of being judged, labelled or misunderstood. Many Indians still dress not for themselves, but for society's approval. And that, to me, is where conservatism quietly enters the wardrobe.

I do not believe conservatism is inherently negative. In fact, restraint and elegance are virtues. The issue arises when conservatism becomes restrictive-when it limits individuality, creativity and comfort. Clothing should be an extension of who you are, not a uniform imposed by social expectation. Too often, people especially women-are told what is "appropriate," while men are subtly discouraged from exploring colour, silhouette or softness. Fashion then becomes about conformity, not expression.

Another aspect worth examining is our relationship with the body. In India, we still carry a certain discomfort with the human form. Showing skin is frequently equated with immodesty, rather than confidence or aesthetic choice. Ironically, the same society that celebrates intricate temple carvings and classical dance forms often struggles to accept contemporary interpretations of freedom in clothing. This contradiction reveals that the issue is not morality, but mindset.

That said, change is undeniably underway. A younger generation is redefining dressing norms, mixing handloom with high fashion, pairing sneakers with kurtas, embracing gender-fluid styles, and wearing clothes that reflect mood rather than rulebooks. Designers, artists, and cultural thinkers are pushing boundaries, not aggressively, but intelligently. I see this as a very Indian evolution, thoughtful, layered and rooted, rather than rebellious for the sake of rebellion

At the same time, we must acknowledge that India is not a monolith. What is considered bold in one city may be entirely normal in another. Socio-economic realities, climate, profession and cultural contest all play a role is how people dress. Expecting uniform progress across such a diverse nation would be unrealistic. True evolution must be inclusive, allowing space for both the minimalist and the maximalist, the traditionalist and the experimentalist

Personally, I have always believed that style is deeply spiritual. It is about alignment between your inner world and outer presence. When you are comfortable with who you are. your clothing reflects that ease. Whether you choose to dress simply or extravagantly is secondary. What matters is authenticity. Fashion loses its soul when it becomes a performance for others

So, are Indians too conservative in their dress sense? I would say we are cautious-but cautiously awakening. We are learning to balance respect for tradition with the courage to reinterpret it. The future of Indian dressing, in my view, lies not in imitation of the West, nor in rigid preservation of the past, but in confident synthesis. When we stop asking "What will people say? and start asking. Does this feel like me that is when true style emerges As we look ahead. I hope we move towards a culture where clothing is no longer a battleground of judgment, but a canvas of self-expression. Where elegance coexists with freedom, and tradition dances comfortably with innovation, India has always been a land of colour, texture and philosophy. It is time our wardrobes reflected that fearless richness once again.