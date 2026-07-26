Monsoon Immunity Boost: 5 Easy & Healthy Drinks To Make At Home This Rainy Season

By: Rutunjay Dole | July 26, 2026
As the monsoon brings cooler weather, it also increases the risk of seasonal infections, colds, coughs, and flu; and maintaining a balanced diet and good hygiene is important.
Here are 5 quick and easy homemade drinks that are packed with ingredients known for their health benefits.
Amla Juice Indian gooseberry (amla) is naturally high in vitamin C. Blend fresh amla with water and a little honey for a tangy immunity-friendly drink.
Fresh Orange-Carrot Juice Blend fresh oranges with carrots for a naturally sweet drink packed with vitamin C, beta-carotene, and antioxidants.
Tulsi-Ginger Herbal Tea Brew fresh tulsi leaves with ginger and a dash of honey. This soothing tea is a monsoon favourite and is often enjoyed to help relieve sore throats and support overall wellness.
Cinnamon Apple Tea Simmer apple slices with cinnamon sticks and a little ginger. This warm drink is naturally aromatic and makes for a perfect rainy-day beverage.
Beetroot-Pomegranate Smoothie Blend beetroot, pomegranate seeds, and yogurt for a nutrient-rich smoothie loaded with antioxidants and vitamins.