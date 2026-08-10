Indian Cricketers Turning To Weight-Loss Injections To Look Leaner Online? Report Raises Questions Over Fitness Pressure | FPJ | AI

Mumbai, August 10: Several Indian cricketers are reportedly turning to weight-loss injections to maintain a leaner look on social media and in front of cameras. A recent report has raised questions over the fitness pressure which the players are facing. As per reports from CricBlogger, that some Indian players, including those associated with the Indian Premier League (IPL), may be using such drugs without necessarily having a medical need for them.

The claims are based on unnamed sources and have not been independently verified. The report also does not mention the name of the players allegedly using these medicines.

Why Appearance Is Becoming Important

Fitness has become a major part of modern cricket. Players are expected to be strong and agile on the field, but they are also constantly seen in photographs, training videos and social media posts.

This has created a new focus on how athletes look away from the field. A lean and athletic body is often seen as a sign of peak fitness and the report suggests that this pressure could be encouraging some players to look for faster ways to lose weight.

Virat Kohli's Transformation

Virat Kohli's transformation is cited as an example of how fitness standards have changed in Indian cricket over the years. However, there is no claim that Kohli has used weight-loss injections.

What Are The Medicines Used?

As per reports, GLP-1 medicines such as Ozempic and Mounjaro are used by these players to lose weight. These are prescription medicines used for medical conditions, such as diabetes. Some drugs in this category are also approved for weight management.

They can affect appetite and make a person feel full for longer. However, they are not simply cosmetic products and should be used only when medically appropriate and under professional guidance.

Why It Matters For Cricketers?

For professional cricketers, body weight is closely linked to training, recovery, stamina and performance. Losing weight quickly without proper medical and nutritional guidance could therefore raise concerns beyond appearance.

Social Media Affect

At the same time, social media has made players more visible than ever. Every photograph, training video and public appearance can invite comments about their fitness and physique.

The reported use of weight-loss injections therefore raises a broader question: Is the pressure to look lean and athletic becoming as important as actually being fit enough to perform?

For now, the claims about Indian cricketers using such medicines remain unverified. But the discussion highlights the growing pressure on professional athletes to maintain not just their performance levels, but also a particular physical image.