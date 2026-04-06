'Ozempic Doing Wonders': Ekta Kapoor's Stunning New Look After Weight Loss Grabs Eyeballs On Internet | Instagram @viralbhayani

Ekta Kapoor has grabbed attention on social media with her latest public appearance yesterday in Mumbai for the special screening of the trailer of her upcoming film, Bhoot Bangla. The producer kept her style effortlessly elegant in an all-black outfit. She was spotted in a chic black evening dress and a stunning new makeover, as netizens were quick to spot that she has lost some weight recently.

Ekta Kapoor was wearing a flowy V-neck dress that offered a perfect balance of comfort and sophistication. The relaxed silhouette of the ensemble complemented her frame beautifully, proving that minimal styling can still make a strong fashion statement.

Keeping her look understated, Ekta opted for soft, natural makeup that enhanced her features without being overpowering. Her hair was styled in a simple, open look, adding a touch of ease to her overall appearance. She accessorised minimally, with statement bracelets.

What truly caught the internet’s attention, however, was her noticeable physical transformation. Netizens quickly pointed out her apparent weight loss, with many praising her for looking fitter and more confident. While Ekta has not publicly addressed the transformation, the visible change has sparked widespread discussion across social media platforms.

Set against the backdrop of the Bhoot Bangla poster, Ekta Kapoor continues to make headlines, this time for combining effortless style with a confident new aura. While she was caught up in slander last year over her viral video on weight loss concept, which got linked to the weight loss journey of actor Ram Kapoor.

One user commented, "Finally, weight loss and proper designers for clothes and stylish also." While one wrote, "Ozempic doing wonders." One user quipped, "Slim and beautiful looking."