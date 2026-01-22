Rimi Sen's Unbelievable Transformation, '1.5 Kg Plastic,' Say Fans Who Can't Recognise Her; Actress Lists Down Treatments She Underwent | Instagram @subhamitra03

Former Bollywood actress Rimi Sen has found herself at the centre of online attention after her recent public appearances sparked widespread debate over her dramatically changed look. The actress, who has now stepped into a real estate professional based in Dubai, is being heavily discussed on social media, with many fans claiming they could barely recognise her.

Rimi Sen, who rose to fame with popular Bollywood films such as Dhoom, Hungama, Phir Hera Pheri, and Golmaal, had stepped away from the film industry years ago. After remaining largely out of the public eye, she recently grabbed attention following a podcast appearance where her makeover and new look became a talking point, quickly flooding her comment sections with mixed reactions.

TAKE A LOOK:

While a section of netizens praised her confidence and appearance, others accused her of altering her face surgically. Addressing these allegations, Rimi Sen earlier told HT City that she has not undergone plastic surgery. Reacting to the speculation, she said that if people believe she has had plastic surgery and see it in a positive light, she considers it a compliment.

She clarified that she has only opted for non-surgical treatments such as fillers, Botox, and PRP treatments, and nothing beyond that. In a candid and humorous remark, the actress also stated that plastic surgery is unnecessary unless someone is trying to change their identity after committing a crime.

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "You were gorgeous with an innocence. I watched Thank You yesterday. You looked adorable. You had absolutely no reason to go under the knife and change your face." While one wrote, "1.5 kg Plastic."

While one wrote, "Tum too Rimmi Sen see Shefali Jariwala baan gaye.... But the older Rimmi Sen was beautiful and gorgeous and the new plastic version of Rimmi Sen a/s Shubha Mitra is the reason to unfollow you."

On the professional front, Rimi Sen was last seen on the big screen in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s 2011 film Shagird, where she shared screen space with Nana Patekar. Having stayed away from the limelight for nearly 13 years, her sudden re-emergence has clearly struck a chord online.