 Australian Open 2026: World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Named New Gucci Brand Ambassador
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAustralian Open 2026: World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Named New Gucci Brand Ambassador

Australian Open 2026: World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Named New Gucci Brand Ambassador

While the Belarusian star is cruising through the tournament without dropping a set so far, she has also clinched a major off-court win after Gucci named her the new global ambassador for the luxury fashion house.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 06:45 PM IST
article-image
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Named New Gucci Brand Ambassador | X

Melbourne, January 2026: World MNo.1 tennis star Aryna Sabalenka continues to shine on and off the court at the Australian Open 2026. While the Belarusian star is cruising through the tournament without dropping a set so far, she has also clinched a major off-court win after Gucci named her the new global ambassador for the luxury fashion house.

Gucci on Thursday announced Sabalenka as its latest face in tennis. The move will strengthen the brand's presence in the sport. It had earlier partnered with men's world no.1 Jannik Sinner. The Italian brand has now expanded its focus to women's tennis after choosing Sabalenka for her strong personality, global appeal and dominance at the top of the WTA rankings.

Gucci has shared a video across its social media accounts in which Sabalenka is seen mid-rally, holding a tennis racked while wearing a flowing silk gown which is from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

Her outfit features the brand's signature GG design, feather detailing and golf GG logo earrings. Gucci's growing association with tennis shows the sport's rising influence in the world of luxury fashion.

FPJ Shorts
India’s Digital Payments Boom: BHIM App Records Over 300% Growth In Monthly Transactions In 2025
India’s Digital Payments Boom: BHIM App Records Over 300% Growth In Monthly Transactions In 2025
Border 2 Advance Booking Report: Will Sunny Deol Starrer Beat Gadar 2 At The Box Office On First Day?
Border 2 Advance Booking Report: Will Sunny Deol Starrer Beat Gadar 2 At The Box Office On First Day?
Mumbai News: Shanmukhananda Sabha To Honour Wounded Army Jawans On Republic Day
Mumbai News: Shanmukhananda Sabha To Honour Wounded Army Jawans On Republic Day
Walmart To Trim Stake, Tiger Global And Microsoft To Exit Through PhonePe’s USD 1.5 Billion IPO
Walmart To Trim Stake, Tiger Global And Microsoft To Exit Through PhonePe’s USD 1.5 Billion IPO

Sabalenka's market value continues to rise alongside her success on the court. She is the reigning US Open champion and recently became the face of Nike's Shox Z launch. With her powerful playing style, confident public image and social media presence, she has emerged as one of the most recognisable athletes in women's tennis.

Back on the court, the Australian Open 2026 has seen few major surprises so far. While Britain's Emma Raducanu exited early, Cameron Norrie has kept the British hopes alive with a tough third-round win. Big names such as Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have also progressed smoothly in the men's draw.

Read Also
Hublot Launches Special GOAT Edition Watches Made From Tennis Star Novak Djokovic's Used Shirts And...
article-image

Sabalenka, meanwhile, remains firmly in control of her campaign in Melbourne. Despite some off-court chatter involving comments from a rival player, the World No.1 has stayed focused and continued to deliver strong performances as she targets another Grand Slam title.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Australian Open 2026: World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Named New Gucci Brand Ambassador
Australian Open 2026: World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Named New Gucci Brand Ambassador
Bangladesh Refuses To Play T20 World Cup Matches In India Despite ICC Rejection, Confirms BCB...
Bangladesh Refuses To Play T20 World Cup Matches In India Despite ICC Rejection, Confirms BCB...
Scotland To Replace Bangladesh In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C Matches? BCB Adamant Not To Play In...
Scotland To Replace Bangladesh In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C Matches? BCB Adamant Not To Play In...
Bangladesh Ready To Withdraw From ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Refuses To Visit India Amid Mustafizur-IPL...
Bangladesh Ready To Withdraw From ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Refuses To Visit India Amid Mustafizur-IPL...
Who Is Laila Faisal? Abhishek Sharma's Rumoured Girlfriend Grabbing Attention Off Field Amid IND vs...
Who Is Laila Faisal? Abhishek Sharma's Rumoured Girlfriend Grabbing Attention Off Field Amid IND vs...