Australian Open 2026: World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Named New Gucci Brand Ambassador

Melbourne, January 2026: World MNo.1 tennis star Aryna Sabalenka continues to shine on and off the court at the Australian Open 2026. While the Belarusian star is cruising through the tournament without dropping a set so far, she has also clinched a major off-court win after Gucci named her the new global ambassador for the luxury fashion house.

Gucci on Thursday announced Sabalenka as its latest face in tennis. The move will strengthen the brand's presence in the sport. It had earlier partnered with men's world no.1 Jannik Sinner. The Italian brand has now expanded its focus to women's tennis after choosing Sabalenka for her strong personality, global appeal and dominance at the top of the WTA rankings.

Gucci has shared a video across its social media accounts in which Sabalenka is seen mid-rally, holding a tennis racked while wearing a flowing silk gown which is from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

Her outfit features the brand's signature GG design, feather detailing and golf GG logo earrings. Gucci's growing association with tennis shows the sport's rising influence in the world of luxury fashion.

Sabalenka's market value continues to rise alongside her success on the court. She is the reigning US Open champion and recently became the face of Nike's Shox Z launch. With her powerful playing style, confident public image and social media presence, she has emerged as one of the most recognisable athletes in women's tennis.

Back on the court, the Australian Open 2026 has seen few major surprises so far. While Britain's Emma Raducanu exited early, Cameron Norrie has kept the British hopes alive with a tough third-round win. Big names such as Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have also progressed smoothly in the men's draw.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, remains firmly in control of her campaign in Melbourne. Despite some off-court chatter involving comments from a rival player, the World No.1 has stayed focused and continued to deliver strong performances as she targets another Grand Slam title.