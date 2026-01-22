 'Government Acting Like Mom-Dad': Netizens React As Andhra Pradesh Signs Social Media Ban For Users Under 16
The Andhra Pradesh government is considering a ban on social media for users under 16, with Minister Nara Lokesh citing concerns over minors’ mental well-being and referencing Australia’s similar law. If implemented, AP would be the first Indian state to do so. The proposal has triggered mixed reactions online, with critics questioning enforceability and calling it “parent-like policing.”

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 05:32 PM IST
The Andhra Pradesh government is considering a major move that could be made in the online world. The state is exploring a potential ban on social media platforms for children under the age of 16, a proposal that has sparked intense debate across the internet.

State Minister Nara Lokesh, speaking to Bloomberg during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, revealed that the government is working on a legal framework to regulate social media access for minors. He said Andhra Pradesh is closely studying Australia’s under-16 social media law as a possible model.

Lokesh emphasised that he strongly believes children below a certain age should not be exposed to social media, as they often lack the maturity to fully understand the content they consume online. According to him, unchecked exposure can have long-term psychological and behavioural impacts on young users.

If the proposed legislation comes into force, Andhra Pradesh would become the first Indian state to impose such a restriction on social media usage based on age.

Here's How Netizens React:

The announcement has left netizens divided. While some users welcomed the move, calling it a much-needed step to protect children from harmful online content, others questioned the practicality of enforcing such a ban in a digital-first generation.

While verifying the age of the user remains one of the tough challenges, one user wrote, "Why does the govt think we give the correct age to social media?"

One user commented, "Government acting as Mummy-Daddy is the most annoying thing. Parenting is not the job of the state; governance is. But we in India will do every ongga-pongga BS instead of giving decent education."

