Early Bird Or Night Owl? Your Chronotype May Decide When You Perform Best

The world has long celebrated the early bird. "Wake up before sunrise," productivity gurus insist. Successful CEOs boast about their 5 a.m. routines, and social media is flooded with sunrise selfies and morning workout videos. Akshay Kumar is known to sleep by 9.30PM and start his day at 4.30AM.

But what about the millions who come alive only after sunset? Are night owls simply procrastinators, or is their body clock wired differently?

The truth is far more interesting. Science says that whether you're an early bird or a night owl isn't just a habit—it is largely determined by your chronotype, your body's natural preference for sleeping and waking at certain times.

Chronotype is defined as: your body’s natural biological clock that dictates when you feel most awake, sleepy, and productive over a 24-hour period. And that can be different than the Circadian rhythm.

Dr. Michael Breus first popularised the chronotype concept and declared that there are four main chronotypes. They are slightly different from the traditional spectrum — from those who naturally wake up at the crack of dawn (advanced sleep phase) to those who feel most alert late into the night (delayed sleep phase). Most of us, however, fall somewhere in between, balancing traits of both early birds and night owls.

Dr. Radhika Jaiswal, MBBS, thinks, “While quite a few of us do follow the circadian, most have irregular habits that swing from early mornings to late nights. It is, therefore, difficult to categorise anybody according to any defined chronotype.”

Early bird advantage

Early birds generally feel most energetic in the morning. Research suggests that morning people are often better aligned with conventional work and school schedules. Since society largely functions between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., early birds usually don't struggle with mismatched sleep patterns. They often report better sleep quality, steadier moods and lower stress levels because their natural rhythm matches daily routines.

Morning hours also come with fewer distractions. For many, this makes mornings the perfect time for exercise, planning or tackling demanding work.

Night owl edge

Night owls, however, shouldn't feel left out. Their brains often hit peak performance later in the day. While others are winding down, night owls may find themselves bursting with ideas and creativity. Many artists, writers, musicians and programmers have famously preferred late-night working sessions. Studies have found that some night owls excel at creative thinking and problem-solving during evening hours. The quiet of the night allows uninterrupted focus, making it easier to enter a state of deep concentration.

Of course, there's a downside. Since schools and offices rarely start at noon, night owls often accumulate "sleep debt" by forcing themselves to wake earlier than their biological clock prefers. This constant mismatch, sometimes called social jet lag, can leave them feeling tired despite spending enough hours in bed.

Who is healthier?

Contrary to popular belief, waking up early isn't automatically healthier. Health depends less on when you sleep and more on how consistently you sleep. Adults generally need seven to nine hours of quality sleep every night. Someone sleeping from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. can be just as healthy as another person sleeping from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m.—provided their schedule remains regular.

Problems arise when sleep timing constantly changes. That confuses the body's internal clock, leading to fatigue, poor concentration and irritability.

Can you change your chronotype?

To some extent, yes—but only slightly. Age plays a major role. Teenagers naturally drift toward later bedtimes, while older adults often become earlier risers. Genetics also influence whether you're naturally inclined toward mornings or evenings.

Gradual changes, exposure to natural sunlight, limiting screens before bed and maintaining consistent sleep schedules can shift your body clock by an hour or two. However, transforming a lifelong night owl into an enthusiastic dawn lover is rarely realistic.

Finding what works

Perhaps the bigger question isn't whether early birds or night owls are superior, but whether society can become more flexible. Remote work, hybrid offices and flexible schedules are already allowing many people to work during their most productive hours rather than forcing everyone into the same timetable.

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Understanding your chronotype can also help you schedule your day more effectively. If you're an early bird, reserve mornings for demanding tasks. If you're a night owl, save creative projects for the evening whenever possible.

In the end, productivity isn't measured by the time on the clock. The real secret isn't copying someone else's routine—it's working with your body's natural rhythm instead of constantly fighting against it. After all, whether the worm is caught at dawn or midnight, what matters most is getting the job done well.

Chronotypes

Lion: The classic early bird. Lions do their best work in the morning, and are ready to call it a day long before midnight.

Bear: Guided by the sun, Bears wake up naturally, hit their stride around midday, and follow a fairly typical sleep-wake routine.

Wolf: The quintessential night owl. Wolves find early mornings a struggle but come alive as the day winds down, often reaching peak productivity after dark.

Dolphin: Light and often restless sleepers, Dolphins are prone to insomnia. They tend to be intelligent, detail-oriented, and naturally cautious, making it harder for them to switch off and sleep soundly.