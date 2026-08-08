Monsoon Alert: MoHFW Shares Simple Tips To Prevent Mosquito-Borne Diseases

MoHFW Shares Simple Tips To Prevent Mosquito-Borne Diseases | X/ @MoHFW_INDIA

The monsoon season brings relief from the summer heat but also creates favourable conditions for mosquito breeding. With stagnant water becoming common around homes and neighbourhoods, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) shared simple preventive measures to reduce mosquito breeding and protect people from mosquito-borne diseases on Friday, August 7, 2026.

The advisory highlights the importance of preventing stagnant water from accumulating, as mosquitoes can use such places as breeding grounds.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ministry shares preventive measures

On Friday, August 7, 2026, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shared tips regarding the prevention of mosquito-borne diseases, which usually increase during the monsoon season. Sharing the photo with graphics on X, the ministry wrote, "With the monsoon comes an increased risk of mosquito-borne diseases as stagnant water becomes an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes."

Ministry of Health further said, "A few simple actions can help reduce mosquito breeding and keep your family safe this monsoon."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Protect yourself from mosquito bites

One of the key measures suggested by the ministry is to empty and cover water storage containers. Water tanks, buckets, coolers and flower pots should be checked regularly to ensure they do not become mosquito breeding spots. Residents should also avoid leaving containers, utensils or other objects outdoors where rainwater can collect.

Personal protection is another important step during the monsoon. The advisory recommends using mosquito repellents, wearing full-sleeved clothes and sleeping under mosquito nets. These precautions can help reduce exposure to mosquito bites, particularly during times when mosquitoes are active.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Remove mosquito breeding spots

The ministry also urges people to identify and remove potential breeding sites around their homes. Potholes and other areas where rainwater collects should be filled or cleared to prevent stagnant water from remaining for long periods. Cleanliness on a regular basis is important. It helps you keep track through regular inspection of surroundings after rainfall, which can help identify waterlogged areas that may otherwise go unnoticed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Prevent mosquitoes, prevent diseases

Mosquito control requires consistent efforts at both the household and community levels. Keeping surroundings clean, preventing water accumulation and protecting oneself from mosquito bites can help reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases during the rainy season.