Mumbai Monsoon: Malaria Cases Jump 111 Per Cent, Leptospirosis Surges 136 Pc In July, BMC Intensifies Disease Control

BMC has intensified mosquito control and disease surveillance after a sharp rise in monsoon-related illnesses across Mumbai in July | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 3, 2026: July proved to be a harsh month for Mumbaikars as heavy monsoon rains were accompanied by a sharp rise in seasonal diseases.

According to the BMC's Public Health Department, malaria cases shot up by 111 per cent from 655 in June to 1,380 in July, while leptospirosis cases increased by 136 per cent, rising from 33 to 78 during the same period.

The sharp increase has prompted the civic body to intensify disease surveillance and appeal to citizens to take preventive measures.

Sharp Rise In Seasonal Diseases

The BMC data also showed a significant rise in other monsoon-related illnesses. Dengue cases increased by 75 per cent from 266 to 466, gastroenteritis cases rose by 41 per cent from 603 to 851, swine flu (H1N1) cases climbed by 81 per cent from 58 to 105, while COVID-19 cases more than doubled from 27 to 58. Chikungunya cases remained unchanged at seven during both months.

The civic body said it has intensified its 'Zero Mosquito Breeding Campaign' across hospitals and health centres, with regular surveillance, anti-larval treatment and elimination of stagnant water to curb mosquito breeding and prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases.

Civic Measures Intensified

During July, the BMC inspected 54,605 potential malaria breeding sites, detecting Anopheles mosquito breeding at 5,969 locations. It also surveyed 10.91 lakh potential dengue breeding sites, where Aedes larvae were found at 21,924 locations.

Fogging was carried out in 42,284 buildings and 5.95 lakh slum dwellings, while 3,406 rats were trapped or destroyed under the rodent control programme to reduce the risk of leptospirosis.

The BMC has advised citizens to avoid water stagnation around their homes, maintain hygiene, wear protective footwear in waterlogged areas, and seek immediate medical attention if they develop symptoms such as fever, body ache, vomiting or breathlessness.

Disease Hotspots Identified

The BMC has also identified several disease hotspots across the city for intensified surveillance. Malaria cases are higher in Byculla, Madanpura, Mazgaon, Andheri, Amboli, BDD Chawls, Sion, Parel and Bhoiwada. Leptospirosis is concentrated in GTB Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Saki Naka, Dharavi and T Ward, while gastroenteritis cases are rising in Kurla, Bandra, Andheri, Ghatkopar and Khar.

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