Mumbai Dengue Alert: BMC Urges Residents To Prevent Mosquito Breeding As Cases Rise 27.8%; Know Symptoms, Precautions And Treatment

The BMC has urged Mumbai residents to prevent mosquito breeding and recognise early dengue symptoms as cases continue to rise | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 20, 2026: Mumbai has witnessed a significant rise in mosquito- and water-borne diseases during the first six-and-a-half months of 2026, with dengue cases increasing by 27.8%.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has advised residents to prevent water stagnation in and around their homes to curb mosquito breeding and reduce the risk of dengue and malaria. Till mid-July, 938 cases of dengue have already been reported in the city.

Most common symptoms of dengue

Dengue symptoms usually appear 4–10 days after the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito.

● High fever (sudden onset)

● Severe headache

● Pain behind the eyes

● Muscle and joint pain

● Nausea and vomiting

● Skin rash

● Extreme weakness and fatigue

Warning signs: Seek immediate medical care

● Severe abdominal pain

● Persistent vomiting

● Bleeding from the nose or gums

● Blood in vomit or stool

● Difficulty breathing

● Excessive drowsiness or restlessness

Most important precautions

● Prevent mosquito bites by using mosquito repellents, wearing full-sleeved clothes and using mosquito nets or window screens.

● Do not allow water to stagnate in coolers, buckets, flower pots, tyres or other containers, as these are breeding sites for Aedes mosquitoes. Dengue mosquitoes breed in stagnant clean water.

● Drink plenty of fluids and get adequate rest if you have a fever.

Expert advice

Dr Honey Savla, Consultant – Internal Medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central

"Dengue can quickly become serious if warning signs are ignored. Avoid self-medicating with painkillers like ibuprofen or diclofenac, as they can increase the risk of bleeding."

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Treatment

"There is no specific antiviral treatment for dengue. Management mainly involves adequate hydration, sufficient rest, regular monitoring, and taking paracetamol for fever as advised by a doctor. Most patients recover with supportive care, but those with warning signs may require hospitalisation, intravenous fluids, and close monitoring to prevent serious complications."

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