Mumbai Sees 28 Per Cent Surge In Dengue Cases, 18 Pc Rise In Malaria Until Mid-July; BMC Intensifies Monsoon Disease Control

BMC has stepped up surveillance and mosquito-control measures as dengue and malaria cases rise during the monsoon in Mumbai | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 15, 2026: Mumbai has witnessed a significant rise in mosquito- and water-borne diseases during the first six-and-a-half months of 2026, with dengue cases increasing by 27.8% and malaria by 18.2% compared to the same period last year, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Public Health Department's monsoon disease surveillance report released on Tuesday.

Monsoon Diseases On Rise

From January 1 to July 14, 2026, the city recorded 3,681 malaria cases, up from 3,115 during the corresponding period in 2025, while dengue cases rose from 734 to 938. Leptospirosis cases also increased by 15.4%, rising from 136 to 157, largely due to prolonged heavy rainfall and waterlogging across several parts of the city.

In contrast, chikungunya cases declined sharply by 82.7%, dropping from 179 to 31, while gastroenteritis cases fell by 20%, from 4,831 to 3,866. COVID-19 infections dropped by over 93%, from 1,049 to 71, although H1N1 influenza cases nearly tripled, increasing from 42 to 113.

BMC Intensifies Surveillance

To curb the spread of monsoon-related diseases, the BMC has intensified surveillance and vector-control measures. Between June 1 and July 14, civic teams surveyed 10.69 lakh houses, covering 36.81 lakh residents, collected 1,00,472 blood samples, conducted 96 health camps, and provided leptospirosis prophylactic medicines to 90,728 people.

The civic body also inspected 3,000 construction sites, screened 54,763 workers for malaria, and detected 37 positive cases, all of whom were treated.

Anti-mosquito operations included the inspection of 49,599 breeding sources, identification of 5,341 Anopheles and 22,041 Aedes breeding spots, removal of 66,595 discarded tyres and scrap items, and fogging of 51,937 buildings and 7.94 lakh slum structures.

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Public Health Advisory

The BMC has advised residents to prevent water stagnation in and around their homes to curb mosquito breeding and reduce the risk of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

Avoid storing old tyres, plastic containers, and other items that can collect rainwater, use mosquito nets or repellents, and seek immediate medical attention at the nearest BMC-run Aapla Dawakhana or municipal hospital if fever develops.

To prevent leptospirosis, avoid walking through stagnant rainwater or barefoot during heavy rains, wear gumboots whenever possible, and seek preventive treatment after exposure to contaminated water.

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