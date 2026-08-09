'This Is Discrimination': Woman With Type 1 Diabetes Claims PVR Noida Denied Her Movie Entry Over Emergency Hypo Kit

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A woman with Type 1 diabetes has alleged that she was stopped from entering a PVR cinema in Noida after security personnel objected to the emergency kit she was carrying. The woman, identified as Jyotsana Rangeen, later shared her experience on X, raising questions about awareness around medical requirements and the treatment of people with health conditions in public spaces.

The incident gained attention online after Rangeen claimed that she was made to explain why she needed to carry the kit, despite telling the cinema staff that it was medically essential because of her Type 1 diabetes.

Woman says PVR manager made disturbing remark

According to Rangeen, the situation became more upsetting when the cinema manager allegedly told her that she should not have come to watch a movie if she had the condition.

Sharing her experience on X, she wrote, “Denied entry at PVR with my emergency hypo kit despite explaining I have #Type1diabetes. The manager even said, ‘If you have this condition, you shouldn’t come to watch a movie,’"

Calling the experience “discrimination”, Rangeen tagged PVR Cinemas and urged the company to ensure that its employees are better informed about medical conditions and the needs of customers who may require emergency medication or supplies.

“This is discrimination. Your staff need urgent awareness training. @_PVRCinemas," she wrote.

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What is an emergency hypo kit?

For people living with diabetes, hypoglycaemia refers to a situation where blood sugar levels drop too low. Severe hypoglycaemia can become a medical emergency and may require immediate treatment.

People at risk may therefore carry glucose, sugary food or drinks, medication and other supplies to manage a sudden drop in blood sugar. For someone with Type 1 diabetes, having access to such items while travelling or spending time outside home can be particularly important.

PVR INOX responds to the complaint

The post eventually received a response from PVR Cinemas, which apologised for the experience and clarified its policy regarding medically necessary items.

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“Namaskar, we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. Guests carrying medically necessary food, beverages or diabetes kits are always permitted at PVR INOX."

The company further explained that the security staff member had initially mistaken the items for regular outside food.

They continued, “In this instance, our security colleague initially treated the items as regular outside food before understanding the medical requirement. Once our Duty Manager was informed, the food items were immediately assured that such items are allowed. We are reinforcing this guidance with our teams to ensure a smoother experience for guests with medical needs going forward."

The clarification suggests that medically necessary diabetes-related supplies are permitted inside PVR INOX cinemas, although the incident has prompted discussions about how clearly such policies are communicated to frontline security teams.

Social media users question staff awareness

The woman's post also prompted reactions from several social media users, particularly people who either live with Type 1 diabetes or have family members with the condition.

One user wrote, “Shameful. My child has the same condition; we were planning to watch, and it will be his first movie after T1D is deducted. Confused now, should we book or not?"

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Another person criticised the alleged handling of the situation, saying, “This is so unfortunate! We do not empower people who are in the service line. We offer them a designation with ZERO empowerment and decision-making skills. Managers must be able to make a decision; that’s why they have that post! PVR will not do anything. File a case!"

Another social media user suggested that people carrying essential medical supplies should keep supporting documentation handy, writing, “Sounds terrible. It is always advised to carry a prescription (or a doctor’s note) and seek the manager’s intervention in such cases. Hope this does not happen to anyone else."

The incident has since sparked a wider conversation about disability and medical awareness in public spaces, with users arguing that essential medical requirements should be understood and handled sensitively rather than treated like ordinary prohibited items.