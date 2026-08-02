Sadhguru Answers Questions About Power Of Silence, Language Of Truth & More

Why do most spiritual processes ask seekers to go into silence?

Sadhguru: Existence is essentially a play of reverberations or sound, as are the human body and mind. The body and mind are the outer peel of a possibility, not an end in themselves. Most human beings sit on the threshold of the doorway their whole lives, but the purpose of a doorway is to enter. One of the methods to experience that which is beyond this doorway is the practice of silence.

In Sanskrit, two significant words for silence are maun and nishabd. Maun means silence as we generally know it: you do not speak. Nishabd means transcending sound and being beyond body, mind, and all creation.

It is a scientific fact that existence is a reverberation of energy. Every form in creation has a corresponding sound. This complex amalgamation of sounds is what we experience as creation. The basis of all sound is nishabd. Maun is an attempt to transition from being a piece of creation to the source of creation. This boundless state of existence and experience is the aspiration of Yoga: union.

Sound is of the surface; silence is of the core. When creation is absent in one’s experience, the presence of the source of creation is enormous. Nishabd suggests nothingness – no-thing. It is a space beyond creation, life, and death. One cannot do nishabd; one can only become it. There is a difference between practicing silence and becoming silence. If you are practicing something, obviously you are not that. In consciously aspiring for silence, there is a possibility of becoming silence.

Why do most spiritual masters say truth cannot really be spoken, only experienced?

Sadhguru: Language is always about two. Language can only talk about the duality of life. If there is no duality, there is no language. Language can be very eloquent about describing all the aspects of life, but it cannot say anything about the oneness of the existence; for that, it is useless. So if you talk about the oneness, whichever way you say it, it also creates duality with language.

That is the reason why – to minimize the imagination – the Eastern spiritual sciences always use negative terminology. If we use positive terminology, too much imagination will happen. If you say God or kingdom of God, people will start imagining all kinds of fancy things in their heads. So the Eastern spiritual processes always use negative terminology. Gautama the Buddha said nirvana. Nirvana means non-existence. He says anatma that means non-self. We say nirkaya – that means no-body. This negative terminology is used to get as close to truth as possible because whichever way you use language, language belongs to the world of dualities. Language can never describe all that is – something that is all encompassing. Whatever you say, language creates two. Without two, there is no language. So negative terminology was always used to minimize wrong perception and imagination.

I am struggling with bringing in focus with the yoga-kriyas. It has improved, but can you tell me how to maintain a powerful focus and how to experience deeper states of samadhi?

Sadhguru: Do not try to bring focus. Try to get involved in something. If you are deeply involved in something, focus naturally comes. Where there is no involvement, if yout try to bring focus, it will be torture; focus will not come.

For example, most children experience their textbooks as torture. This is not because what is written there is not interesting. Many Phenomenal Things are packed into a small textbook, but it may be written in an uninteresting way. It is simply because of the way it is presented. If you get children involved in something, you do not have to worry about their focus. They will be absolutely focused all the time. The same goes for you.

Without being engaged and involved, if you try to keep your mental focus, it will only lead to torture. It will not lead to wellbeing. Whatever you are trying to bring focus on, instead of trying to bring focus, your life has to become a love affair. I have said this many times, but maybe you were not focused!

Suppose you fell in love with a neighbourhood girl. Do I have to tell you to stay focused on this girl? No. She will rule your mind. So you just have to fall in love with something. Initially, when your hormones fire, your love affair may only happen in these kinds of things. But if you fire up by your intelligence, you can fall in love with anything that you wish. Then being focused naturally happens.

Sadhguru is a Yogi, mystic, visionary and a New York Times bestselling author. He is also the founder of Conscious Planet – Save Soil