Mumbai Medical Miracle: JJ Hospital Doctors Save Nashik Man With Knife Lodged In Cheek For 11 Hours, Without A Single Facial Cut

JJ Hospital | File

Mumbai: Doctors at Mumbai's state-run JJ Hospital successfully saved the life of a 30-year-old man by removing a knife lodged deep inside his left cheek without making a single external incision on his face, in a rare and complex endoscopic surgery.

Patient Injured In Violent Altercation

The patient, a resident of Nashik, had suffered the injury during a violent altercation with a friend, who allegedly attacked him with a sharp, wire-cutter-like knife following a minor dispute. The weapon became deeply embedded in the left side of his face and remained lodged there for nearly 11 hours.

After receiving initial treatment in Nashik, the critically injured man was referred to JJ Hospital on July 25. A CT scan revealed that the knife had pierced the left maxillary sinus and extended into the infratemporal fossa, a region located behind the upper jaw and close to major blood vessels and facial nerves.

Doctors said even a minor error during surgery could have caused severe bleeding, permanent facial damage or proved fatal. While conventional surgery would have required a large facial incision, the hospital's ENT team opted for a minimally invasive endoscopic procedure, reported News18 Marathi.

Knife Removed Without Incision

Using an endoscope inserted through the nasal passage, surgeons performed a left endoscopic medial maxillectomy, removing a small portion of the upper jaw bone from inside to safely extract the knife. The entire operation was completed without making any external cut or leaving any facial scar.

The complex surgery was led by Dr Srinivas Chavan, Head of the ENT Department, along with Dr Smita Nagale, Dr Mustafa, and anaesthesiologist Dr Sukriti. Doctors said there was no excessive bleeding or major complication during the procedure. The patient has recovered well after surgery, his condition is stable and doctors confirmed that he has no visible facial scars following the operation.

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